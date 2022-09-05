Question: What else can we learn about rocks and soils here and in surrounding areas?
Answer: Not only does MSU Extension have information on rocks and soils in Mississippi, but Pontotoc County has an expert with answers. For our August 8, Master Gardener meeting, Harry Patterson showed artifacts including rocks and stones; detailed, dog-eared booklets, old and new; and cartography with Mississippi's soil areas. First, we learned that it's rare to find native rocks--gravel and limestone--in Pontotoc. Almost all are brought in from other areas.
Walking around displayed stones, we chose from an aggregate of sizes and shapes. From his collection, we could see the ancient earth, stratified. Each rock has a story that Harry Patterson can tell in an instant, too. His lifetime of memories from working with geology included visiting his father's office as a student, after school. There he studied maps that he learned to superimpose and align, so that the topography of the land suddenly leapt from the page. His lifelong interest had begun. Yet, some of our interests in rocks and soils began in ways that are more convoluted and much later in life.
At a state Master Gardener conference several years ago at Tishomingo State Park, an interest in rocks began with a speaker's statement, "Rocks here are found in only one other place on earth in Central Europe." So, just over 63 miles from here, you can find outcroppings of sandstone and shale, placed during the Devonian era from wash-offs of the Appalachian Mountains; these are around 275 million years older than Cretaceous deposits there. That area, just over an hour's drive from here, is geologically more like Tennessee than Mississippi (Stolk, 2015).
Norman Winter wondered about Mississippi's lack of natural stones as he wrote for "Southern Gardening" with basic details that mirror some of Harry Patterson's. While abroad, Winter had heard from his Israeli guide that during forty years the Israelites learned of their near-void there of water and oil. Norman Winter connected that to Mississippi's scattered outcroppings with few rocks (Tishomingo excepted).
Some rocks, then, have to be brought to Pontotoc County (Winter). For example, he found these imported rocks at a company in Brandon, Mississippi: limestone from Texas, slate from Pennsylvania, river rock from Tennessee, creek brick and sandstone from Oklahoma, and flagstone from Arkansas. (But, from Mississippi rock, a Tishomingo quarry owner creates benches, birdbaths, and other pieces of art.)
So, bring in the rock! One home owner's addition, a water garden with 240 tons of rock, meant a hefty investment, but lasting longer than landscape timbers ever would. Several years ago, walking past her koi pond, a Tupelo MG, Sarah Bell Harris said that when driving she "brakes" for any roadside rocks for her ornamental gardens. Another MG from there had created a dry creek with large stones on the sides and smaller ones in the bottom. Winter's just-built outdoor room has flagstones without mortar. "If I can do it, anyone can," he said (Winter, 2002).
Finally, besides rocks and the creative, Harry Patterson reminded the MGs about another topic to consider -- mineral rights. He advised checking legal documents to see if one has ownership of those; original owners have often retained the rights to a land's minerals.
Then, we heard about soils throughout the state. Soils in this area include clay. Clay particles are the smallest basic soil solid and can be good for roots to convert nitrogen in the air into a form plants can use (MSU P2647). Clay soil holds iron so that oxidized air comes through.
Check out his map "Soil Resource Areas of Mississippi" with Interior Flatwoods in western Pontotoc County and the Blackland Prairie in the eastern part. Between those is the Pontotoc Ridge, extending into Union County. Growing up, he heard his father talk about Loess Hills, a soil area in the southwestern part of the state.
Further, he said that engineers are needed now. A road, hurriedly-built, between here and Sherman created an undulating surface of hills and vales. Due to shrink-swell soils, there can be problems that should be studied. Another example, the foundation of a house depends on soil inspections. He repeated, "Haul away soil; bring in soil cement (Patterson, ISO894)." And, ultisols that Patterson discussed are a dominant soil order with thermic soil temperatures -- (Land Resource Regions and Major Land Resource Areas, 2010)
Soils and rocks had been covered. We heard, "Tearing up soil in Kansas is okay now" --or-- Clay soils need aerating in Kansas. Steinbeck, and recently Kristin Hannah, wrote about Midwestern agricultural practices ending in that lost topsoil. In "Our Town" Thornton Wilder wrote of years of stratified layering through a Devonian period; then, families built their houses and lives in Grover's Corners.
Here, families and universities nurture future engineers. Maybe they will stay in Mississippi to help.
BETTY CRANE, PH.D., is a trained volunteer with the MSU Extension Service. Have a question for the Pontotoc Master Gardeners? Visit the Pontotoc Extension office or call 662-489-3911. Would you like to learn and become a Master Gardener?
