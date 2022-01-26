Do you have a love for nature, gardening, horticulture, agriculture, and a desire to serve others? If you possess these interests and personality traits you have what it takes to become a Pontotoc County Master Gardener.
What are Master Gardeners
The Master Gardener program is sponsored and administered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Master Gardeners serve as a branch of the Extension Service by using gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi.
Requirements
In exchange for 40 hours of consumer horticulture educational training, Master Gardeners are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardeners are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
Master Gardener Training
The Master Gardener training curriculum is second to none. MSU Extension Specialists offer expert instruction in the following areas.
Botany
Diseases
Entomology
Fruits and Nuts
Honeybee Care
Ornamentals
Propagation
Soils
Turfgrass
Urban Tree Care
Weeds
The training will be offered in an easily accessible online format in 2022. Individuals can choose one of three educational options. The first is the Master Gardener Volunteer option, which includes the community service component. The cost is $125.
Next is the Home Gardening Course. This option is for individuals who want to complete the educational training but do not wish to complete the volunteer service requirements. The cost is $200.
The last option allows for the purchase of one or more individual classes. The cost is $25 for each class. This option will be available throughout 2022.
Registration for the online training will open on February 1st and close on February 28th. The courses will be available beginning on March 15th and must be completed by May 15th. The registration portal can be reached through the following link: msuext.ms/mg.
Service
Master Gardeners serve their communities by creating and maintaining horticulture and gardening projects. These projects often include landscape improvement in public areas, horticulture therapy in nursing homes, and home gardening demonstrations. Master Gardeners can also promote horticulture and gardening among young people by supporting 4-H Clubs, Junior Master Gardener clubs, and by working with school groups.
For more information about the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910.