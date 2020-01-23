The Mississippi State University Extension Service in Pontotoc County is recruiting new members for the Master Gardener program. Participants will receive 40 hours of training in consumer horticulture and related areas. In exchange for the education participants are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of the training. The volunteer service will include horticulture projects that benefit Pontotoc County.
Master Gardener classes will begin on February 25, 2020 and end on April 1, 2020. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension office located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. The cost of the program is $100.
Registration for the Master Gardener program will take place at the Pontotoc Extension office. The deadline for registration is February 7, 2020. For more information call 662-489-3910.