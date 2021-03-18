Do you want to learn more about gardening and serve your community? The Mississippi State University Extension Service has a deal for you. Individuals with an interest in gardening and horticulture, and a desire to help others have what it takes to become a Master Gardener.
What are Master Gardeners?
Master Gardeners use gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi. There are currently 747 active members in 54 Mississippi counties. These Master Gardeners tallied 47,616 hours of service to their communities in 2020.
Master Gardener Training
The Master Gardener training curriculum is second to none. MSU Extension Specialists offer expert instruction in the following areas.
- Botany
- Diseases
- Entomology
- Fruits and Nuts
- Honeybee Care
- Ornamentals
- Propagation
- Soils
- Turfgrass
- Urban Tree Care
- Weeds
The training will in an easily accessible online format in 2021. Individuals can choose one of three educational options. The first is the Master Gardener Volunteer option, which includes a community service component. The cost is $125. The Master Gardener Volunteer option will be offered again during the fall of 2021.
Next is the Home Gardening Course. This option is for individuals who want to complete the educational training but do not wish to complete the volunteer requirements. The cost is $200. This option will also be available in the fall of 2021.
The last option allows for the purchase of one or more individual classes. The cost is $25 for each class. This option will be available throughout 2021.
Registration for the online training will close on April 15th. The courses will be available beginning on May 1st and must be completed by June 30th. The registration portal can be reached through the following link: msuext.ms/mg.
Volunteer Requirements
In exchange for the 40 hours of educational training, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardener Volunteers are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
Service
Master Gardeners serve their communities by creating and maintaining horticulture and gardening projects. These projects often include landscape improvement in public areas, horticulture therapy in nursing homes, and home gardening demonstrations. Master Gardeners can also promote horticulture and gardening among young people by supporting 4-H Clubs, Junior Master Gardener clubs, and by working with school groups.
For more information about the Pontotoc County Master Gardener program please contact James Shannon at 662-489-3910.