Question: Since the beginning of this pandemic, have you noticed a renewed awareness of the outdoors?
Answer: This question has come from discussions since the beginning months of quarantine over a year ago. Some activities that have brought change have come from young people who took time to plant seeds and tend their own night-blooming flowers and vegetables. These even yielded a few helpings of green beans, effervescent moonflowers, and vines with stories to tell (Braxton Sutton).
Many have spoken of feeling a return to the times when we slowed down and took time 'to reap and to sow."
And, some of our meetings took place outside around fire pits when temperatures were just above freezing. To wrap us in a familiar setting of olden times, bright red holly berries, dark-green cedars and pines, and other evergreens stood in beds or pots nearby. It felt right to be outside as early settlers had done in our own settings previously overlooked.
In the spring some spoke of hearing birds sing at high windows before dawn, while school boys like our Reed-o still slumbered. We saw from porches the bright pink and white azaleas that marked us warm again. Armed with tender leaves, we noticed natural canopies above us, spread to chartreuse.
Then, we felt a return to the normal routine, mostly inside cool rooms again this year. But, we grew thankful that our children could return to summer camps. They could return to school, in part and more prepared for time distanced from their new classrooms. Too, we Master Gardeners discussed how we might help students grow plants again at school as 4-H volunteers.
In reflections, we can recall the outdoors of our own days growing up as if in full return there. Now related to present days, there was that garden at Grandmama's with Aunt Berta Simms' hand-me-down red canna in the center. There were the summers at Old Monroe camp with tables filled with the bounty from Algoma gardens and cooked by the capable hands of those cooks from there. There was the return home with the directive that, yes, it was time to go to the garden again and pick the butter beans. How I hated picking through the viney leaves for those, smaller than other gardeners grew.
But, that evening would mean raised windows and the sound of a thousand insects lulling and routine. And, aren't there more of those fireflies now that we stay in our gardens and off the roads more?