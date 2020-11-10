The Master Gardeners salute the poppy, symbolic of the end of the Great War, World War I, on November 11, 1918. This plant was among the few that grew on the European battlefields, destroyed by months of fighting.
We are thankful for the freedom to work in gardens here. The MSU Extension calendar suggests the following for November gardeners:
Plant shrubs and trees after soil cools.
Plant summer blooming perennials: Iris, Daylily, and Daisies.Plant winter and spring annuals:
Pansy, Pinks, Flowering Cabbage and Kale.
Root Rose cuttings, water all newly planted trees and plants regularly.