RAYMOND - Itawamba Community College’s women’s soccer program defeated Pearl River Community College 2-0 on Monday to advance to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Finals for the first time. Both goals of the Lady Indians' goals in the historic win were scored by former Pontotoc County standouts.
Sophomore forward Brittany Mathis (North Pontotoc) led the Lady Indians (17-3) in the MACJC Semifinal victory, picking up an assist on the game’s first goal and netting the final score at the 89th minute.
The game’s first goal came at the 70th minute when Mathis dribbled the ball into the box and passed to a charging Sarah Whitt (Pontotoc High School), who put it in the back of the net.
Freshman goalkeeper Anna Wesleigh Driskell (Tupelo) made several saves to shutout the Wildcats (8-4-2), but none bigger than the save at the 36th minute where she charged the Pearl River forward and batted the shot away to keep the game scoreless.
In the MACJC Finals (scheduled for Tuesday after press deadline), the Lady Indians, who extended their win streak to an impressive 16 straight, faced off with North Division foe Holmes Community College. ICC and Holmes split their regular season contests, with the Lady Indians falling 4-2 on the road and winning 3-2 in Fulton.
Pontotoc County is well-represented on the Lady Indians' roster with Mathis, Whitt, Maddie McGregor (Pontotoc High), Taylor Hughes (Pontotoc High) and Rayna Russell (South Pontotoc).