Food is an integral part of our lives. We enjoy food at almost every social event. But for millions of Americans, knowing every ingredient in food before eating it is a matter of life or death. Since May is Food Allergy Awareness Month it is especially appropriate to learn about the prevalence and seriousness of food allergies. Approximately 32 million Americans have food allergies, and the numbers are rising. Children with food allergies are two to four times more likely to have asthma or other allergic diseases. Food allergies account for about 30,000 emergency room visits each year and about 150 deaths. Although new treatments are being developed, there is currently no cure for food allergies. Avoidance of the food allergen is the only effective treatment.
A food allergy occurs when the body’s immune system reacts to certain proteins in food. Food allergy reactions can range from very mild symptoms, such as itching, swelling, or digestive discomfort to a life-threatening allergic reaction, known as anaphylactic shock. Symptoms of anaphylaxis may begin as mild, but if not treated can quickly become life-threatening. Any allergic reaction has the potential to lead to anaphylaxis. Epinephrine is frequently used when an individual with a life-threatening food allergy is exposed to an allergen. Always seek medical attention promptly even if epinephrine has been used and symptoms have improved. Biphasic anaphylaxis is the recurrence of symptoms after a period of time during which the patient seems to have recovered. This recurrence of symptoms can occur even with no additional exposure to the allergen.
The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) recognized eight foods as major food allergens: milk, eggs, fish (such as flounder and cod), shellfish (such as crab and shrimp), tree nuts (such as almonds, walnuts, and pecans), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. These eight major food allergens, often referred to as the “Big Eight” account for about 90% of food allergy reactions in the United States. FALCPA requires that foods or ingredients that contain one of the major food allergens be clearly labeled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for enforcing FALCPA. Most packaged food products including dietary supplements fall under the authority of the FDA and therefore must comply with FDA food labeling requirements. FDA food labeling requirements do not include meat, poultry, and egg products which are regulated by the U. S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), alcohol products which are regulated by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, raw agricultural commodities, drugs, cosmetics, and foods sold at retail food service establishments that are not pre-packaged with a label.
More recently Congress passed the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act of 2021 (FASTER Act) into law. This new law makes sesame the ninth major food allergen. Effective January 1, 2023, sesame must be included on food labels just as the other eight major food allergens.
People with food allergies should carefully check all food labels. Never assume that because an allergen is not in one brand, then it is not in all brands. Ingredients vary by manufacturer. In addition, manufacturers periodically change ingredients. Therefore, food labels should be checked each and every time a food is consumed. Food labels must identify the major allergens with the common or usual name either in parentheses following the name of the ingredient, OR in a “contains” statement immediately after or next to the list of ingredients.
Example:
Ingredients: lecithin (soy), flour (wheat) and whey (milk).
OR
Contains wheat, milk, and soy.
In addition to food, the major food allergens can be contained in products other than food such as medications, personal care products, and chewing gum. For example, children’s Play-Doh contains wheat, one of the eight major food allergens. If uncertain about the ingredients in products, call the manufacturer or simply avoid the product.
Important Notes:
- A food intolerance is NOT the same as a food allergy. A food allergy involves the immune system, while a food intolerance does not.
- Never self-diagnose a food allergy. Always seek the advice of a physician for diagnosing food allergies.
- Always seek medical attention after exposure to a life-threatening allergy, even if symptoms have improved. Biphasic anaphylaxis (a second reaction) can occur.
Wheat-Free Cornstarch Play Dough Recipe (courtesy of Kids With Food Allergies)
1 cup cornstarch
1 lb baking soda
1 cup water
1/8 tsp oil
Food coloring
In a large pot, combine ingredients. Cook over medium heat until "mealy." Allow to cool on a plate, covered by a damp cloth. Knead well and store in an airtight container.
Note: Use oil and food coloring that is safe for your allergy.
