In 1999, Congress officially designated May as Military Appreciation Month. The United States Armed Forces is comprised of six branches including the Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force. There are more military-related observances during May than any other month of the year.
Loyalty Day is celebrated on May 1 for “reaffirmation of loyalty to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American Freedom”. The first loyalty day was celebrated in 1921 and was originally called Americanization Day. It was renamed Loyalty Day by President Eisenhower in 1955.
VE Day is celebrated on May 8 and stands for Victory in Europe Day. The end of World War II in Europe occurred on May 8, 1945. President Truman addressed the nation by radio and stated “Our rejoicing is sobered and subdued by a supreme consciousness of the terrible price we have paid to rid the world of Hitler and his evil band. Let us not forget, my fellow Americans, the sorrow and the heartache which today abides in the homes of so many of our neighbors-neighbors whose most priceless possession has been rendered as a sacrifice to redeem our liberty.” This year marks the 77th anniversary of VE Day.
Military Spouse Appreciation Day is recognized the Friday before Mother’s Day to acknowledge the sacrifice and support given by military spouses. President Ronald Regan first proclaimed Military Spouse Day as a holiday in 1984, prior to Congress declaring May as Military Appreciation Month in 1999. In his 1984 proclamation, President Reagan stated, “In many instances, they subordinated their personal and professional aspirations to the greater benefit of the service family.” Military spouses play a critical role in military readiness by taking care of things at home so that our military men and women can focus on their military missions.
Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday in May, and this year will be celebrated on May 21, 2022. Armed Forces Day was created on August 31, 1949, by the then Secretary of Defense, Louis Johnson, to replace separate days for the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Johnson’s declaration of Armed Forces Day was prompted by the Armed Forces merging under the Department of Defense as a result of the National Security Act which was signed into law by President Harry Truman on July 26, 1947.
Memorial Day is the last Monday in May. This year, Memorial Day will be celebrated on May 30, 2022. Memorial Day began to be informally celebrated after the Civil War when citizens would place flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers. In 1864, women in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania put flowers on the graves of fallen soldiers of the Battle of Gettysburg. The next year, a group of women decorated the graves of soldiers in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The following year, women in Columbus, Mississippi put flowers on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers. That same month, 219 Civil War veterans marched through town to Woodlawn Cemetery in Carbondale, Illinois in memory of fallen soldiers. At the cemetery, Union General John A. Logan delivered a speech to those present. This event supported Carbondale, Illinois’ claim to be the site of the first organized Memorial Day observance. Logan, the commander of an organization of Union veterans, issued an order on May 5, 1868 to set aside May 30, 1868 "for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves, of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion."
Our military is on call 24/7 around the world, regardless of weather, holidays, or family events. During May, Military Appreciation Month, take a moment to pray for their safety and to express gratitude to them and their families for all they do to protect us. Remind your children and grandchildren, that freedom is not free, and that our American military deserves our heartfelt appreciation and prayers, not just in May, but every day of the year.
References
Holze, D. (2019). 10 Things to Remember About Memorial Day. Mental Floss. Retrieved from: mentalfloss.com
The American Presidency Project (n.d.). Broadcast to the American People Announcing the Surrender of Germany. Retrieved from: https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/
USO Staff (2022). What is Military Appreciation Day? Retrieved from: https://www.uso.org/