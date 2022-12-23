My sister posted out the cover of the Bill Gaither Christmas album and a hundred memories wafted their way through time.
We had several albums that we listened to all the time from the first day of December and that was one of them. It was their Back Home in Indiana album. Every song on that black vinyl is special to me. My favorite is when they sing the word CHRISTMAS.
C is for the Christ Child born upon this day
H for Herald Angels in the night.
R means our redeemer
I means Israel
S is for the Star that shone so bright
T is for Three Wise men they who traveled far
M is for the Manger where He lay
A is All he stands for
S means Sheperds came …
And that’s why we have a Christmas Day!
I sighed as I thought of all the Christmases here in Pontotoc. I’ve watched every one of my brothers and sisters grow up. We have spent many a Christmas Eve beside a cedar tree bedecked with the old Christmas ornaments mama got when I was a kid and silver icicles.
Once we got all the ornaments and tinsel on daddy would put four plastic candy garlands down each side of the tree.
Christmas always evokes memories of the long forgotten past and will bring a smile and sometimes a tear as we recall those we love so dear.
When I was but eight years old I can remember going to bed on Wilson Street in Tupelo one magical Christmas night and almost seeing Rudolph’s red nose glowing in the night sky; and hearing the bells of Santa’s sleigh.
That was the year that sister Sara decided Santa didn’t want milk but a ginger ale for Christmas and she put it under the tree with all the presents before supper. Supper in those days was eaten on mama’s fine china that she and daddy bought when they lived in Monterey, California while he was attending linguistics school.
Christmas also brings back memories of my favorite gifts through the years. Ball and jacks, colors and a coloring book, a little doll named Jumpsy who really jumped rope, a little nine inch doll named Fluffy who rode a yellow skate board, a gold necklace that had a fish on the end that wiggled back and forth and skates. Then there was the Christmas I got a swing from my son. He carefully cleaned the little bushes from under the old pecan tree and led me out to the hallowed little space early on Christmas morn.
Christmas also meant enjoying the season through the eyes of my little sisters. One year daddy grew a beard so he could be like Pa Ingalls for the little girls. Mama had been reading them the Little House on the Prairie series by Laura Ingalls Wilder and the girls wanted him to have a beard, so this clean shaven man that had shaved every day of his life because it is what he learned in the military grew his first beard, all because his little daughters asked him to.
That Christmas mama made them little rag dolls just like Ma Ingalls did for Laura and Carrie. I can still see the little dolls peeking from Amee and Kirsten’s stockings Christmas morning and the light on their faces.
Christmases are as different and varied as the year that it holds. Sometimes they are lean, other times they are plenteous, but always they are special. Not because of what is under the tree but what is in our hearts.
Another favorite Christmas memory of mine since I was in high school is looking at the Christmas Issue of the newspaper at all the old pictures. This Christmas we have two sections of them in the C and D sections along with the Santa letters that were turned in. It is a delight for me to carry on this tradition for you to enjoy.
Another favorite memory from my past was every year the late Bob Cook, who was the editor of the newspaper, wrote in his Occasional Comments, these thoughts of Henry Van Dyke.
I’m thinking of you today because it is Christmas, and I wish you happiness. And tomorrow, because it will be the day after Christmas, I shall still wish you happiness.
I may not be able to tell you about it every day, because I may be far away or we may be very busy. But that makes no difference - my thoughts and my wishes will be with you just the same. Whatever joy or success comes to you will make me glad. Clear through the year-I wish you the spirit of Christmas.
And I thank all of you for your kind thoughts and words to me throughout this year. May the joy of Jesus fill your hearts and your homes this blessed season!
Merry Christmas!
