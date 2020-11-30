Last week I strolled across the court square and smiled. The trees were loosing the last of their red leaves as the sunshine glinted through them. The wind tugged at my hair and I smiled at the warmth.
Have you noticed them? Quietly little bits of light are sprawling up all over the city. Thanks to the hard work of Terry Lynn Donaldson we are seeing lighted tree trunks, a Santa dances near the tree of lights on the court square and down by the trail there is a Santa and reindeer waiting on you to come take your picture.
You can either take your picture by Santa or near the fire place that has been put up. Take your pick. That is the beauty and fun of having a small town. In spite of this never ending pandemic we can enjoy social distancing on the square or on the trail and take time to reflect what the season is all about.
And to help us in that quiet reflection are these little lights that set the night aglow and lift our spirits when we see them shining.
Perhaps the reason we truly enjoy this is because of Christmas. You see it was a light in the sky that gave those wise men the inkling that someone special was born. How could they know that it was God himself?
But before we stepped into the Christmas season we were all afforded a time to slow down and enjoy our families over Thanksgiving, I hope.
Because of some bathroom renovations, like there was no floor in said outhouse, Jon and I wound up spending Wednesday night with mama, so I woke up Thanksgiving morning at her house.
I looked out the window across the way at the Cooperwood’s house. “Well their family is there,” I observed over my cup of hot coffee. “They are missing one from their’s this year, too,” mama said.
Mrs. Cooperwood always loved Kirsti’s son Will, because he would make sure she had something for Christmas, and we always waved at her son when we saw him out in the yard as we were leaving mama’s house. Both of those sweet young men have stepped into eternity.
And to make the Thanksgiving season and upcoming Christmas even harder, mama’s only sister lost her grand son to a wreck the Saturday before Thanksgiving, so she and mama are traveling the same road through these days.
And though the road seems dark and lonely and hard, we have the promise of God to hold on to as was foretold by Zacharias, John the Baptist’s father in Luke 1:78-79 “Through the tender mercy of our God, With which the Dayspring from on high has visited us; To give light to those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death, To guide our feet into the way of peace."
For that is why we have Christmas, so the Light of the world can shine in our hearts and give us hope in these dark hopeless days.
May the lights of the season remind you of these truths.