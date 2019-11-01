My brown Cleopatra climbed up in my lap and snuggled close purring contentedly. I surveyed the front yard full of leaves after the storm blew through Saturday, thankful that the huge oak tree that fell was one of the trees out in the woods and not right beside the house.
Where were you when the wind whipped up and the power went out? Our power went out before the first big wind blew through, so Jon and I were relaxing in his room. Suddenly it kicked up and I saw rain flying parallel to the ground. “Jon! Closet!” I shouted.
We scurried for the safe closet and shut the door. And the dogs followed us and stayed in the bathroom. Five or so minutes later we emerged, only to scurry back in about half an hour later. This time the wind was stronger and when we went outside, we discovered the driveway was blocked with a big pine branch and the top of an oak tree.
We were due to be at our church for the fall festival and carry some soup and chili for the judging contest. With no power we had not cooked the first thing, and now with a tree blocking the way we couldn’t get anywhere.
We got into the yard and started digging out when the wind died down. I got the big lopping shears and started clearing the pine branches, while Jon tried to crank his chain saw. He worked with it half an hour with no saw humming. By this time I’d cleared enough of the pine for him to get my car down the driveway and he went and borrowed a chainsaw. He came back and sawed up the tree and got his truck out.
I told him I didn’t think we’d have enough time to cook our soup and chili but he encouraged me and said we would, so we headed north. When we got to church the carnival was in full force and folks were everywhere in the fellowship hall having a ball.
I told Jon a lot of people were inside and there wouldn’t be room. “Yes there will,” he encouraged. “Nobody is at the stove.”
So we piled our soup and chili makings inside and whipped up our dishes. And when the final judging was done, I was awarded first in chili. I was overwhelmingly amazed and grateful for Jon’s encouragement.
Now the trimming that God did on our trees meant a lot of limbs with acorns on them wound up in the yard and around the house. I’d wanted some to decorate with anyway so I was elated to get them. Sunday morning I strolled down the driveway and went up the western hill and picked up a branch that had some more pretty acorns on them. Jon met me down there on his morning stroll. I grinned. “I found me another branch with acorns on it,” I said. “But I guess I’m kinda like the little kid I saw in a cartoon once. He was an Egyptian boy and he had his arms full of frogs. Their fore legs were hanging over his arms while the hind legs dangled halfway down his body, and he was saying ‘Can I take them home with me mom?’” Jon grinned. “Yep. Exactly,” he returned.
Sister Cindy had told me Saturday that a pecan tree blew down at Dad’s house so Jon and I planned on going to see them Sunday afternoon. Marshall Ramsey often says that when disaster strikes Mississippi people show up with casseroles and chainsaws. Well we showed up with soup for mom and dad and a chainsaw.
In a couple of hours between Jon and Cousin Mark cutting and me and my brother and his family and daddy piling we had the tree and branches cleared away. And everyone scattered back to their houses for a Sunday afternoon nap.
So as we face the month of November we have much to be thankful for. Our electricity is being restored. We have men who are willing to get out in the dark of night and in the rain and put it back in order. I want to say a personal thanks to the people at the E911 office whom I am sure fielded more calls than we can ever imagine.
Also to the guys who worked practically non stop since Saturday to find the problems and get the electricity back on. I thank God that you know what you are doing and how to do it.
So this Friday, when the season of thanks begins, let’s make sure we call the power company and thank them or send them a note and offer our thanks to them for what they do.
You see, as I told the folks at church Sunday, it is easy to complain; it is hard to give thanks. That’s why God says to GIVE thanks. It is free, and it is something we should consciously do in all circumstances.