I heard someone say, "May all your troubles last as long as your 2020 New Year’s resolutions.”
How about “may your good fortune last as long as your resolution efforts.”
I’m going to do better this year and here’s how.
I promise myself I will not answer any cell phone calls this year unless I recognize the phone number.
I promise to remember that “ may be spam” calls are not coupon offers from Bryon foods.
I promise I’m going to buy a new cell phone cover, one that is not as slippery as owl snot.
I promise to never ever get in the car again with my cell phone in my pocket.
I promise to attach a magnetized sign to my car door reminding me not to get in the car with my cell phone in my pocket.
And if my phone ever again falls down between the car seat and the console I will calmly laugh, pull off the road, push the car seat completely forward and fish it out without breaking a finger or bruising my hand.
And instead of cursing said cell phone, I will give thanks for the pennies, dimes and nickels I find under the car seat and gratefully add the hard earned coins to my golf putter fund.
In fact, every time in 2020 that my cell phone falls into the tightest, least accessible crevice in an automobile, I promise to sing the theme song from “Wicked,” while laughing, and reminding myself how I lived happily the first 40 years of my life without a cell phone.
In 2020 I promise to thank God every day that I lived the first 35 years of my life without ever having to remember a password.
In 2020 I promise to thank God for the days when I can remember where I hid the passwords that I have written down.
This year I promise to write my wife’s cell phone password on my arm with a Sharpie so that when I lose my phone I won’t have to ask her to call my phone so I can find it.
I resolve not to harbor ill will against my wife as she berates me for not knowing the location of my cell phone, my car keys, my wallet, my camera, my golf shoes, the dog leash, the tv remote, the scissors, the ibuprofen, the fingernail clippers, my house shoes, the flashlight, my belt, the dust pan or the Sunday School book.
I resolve to help my wife find her cell phone, car keys, purse, black boots, Uggs, brown shoes, beige shoes, tennis shoes, brown boots, tv remote, scissors, Tylenol, fingernail clippers, house shoes, flashlight, dust pan and Sunday School book.
I promise to make a pan of corn bread at least once a week so that momma’s black skillet will stay seasoned. And I promise to bring what’s left over to Mr. Robbins so he can enjoy milk and bread.
I promise to put a bridle on my ole Camry car so I can legally park in the buggy parking spaces at Walmart, thus helping me remember where my car is located.
I promise that every time I’m in the grocery store this year I will purchase whole green beans, bathroom tissue, buns and Hershey Kisses, thus saving myself another trip.
I resolve to purchase vanilla flavoring, light brown sugar, sour creme and sweet potatoes before the end of October.
I promise I will never, ever, never again put an empty Christmas present box in an attic. Last week I had to make room to store a Christmas tree and found 15 empty boxes that King Tut put away “ ’til next year.”
I promise next year to make gifts of those American Picker prize Christmas boxes that are collector items from “McRaes,” “Britt’s,” “Varsity Shop,” “Album Alley,” “Gibson’s,” “Shaneberg’s,” and “Fred P. Gattas.”
I resolve that this year I will buy myself five bags of white chocolate Reese’s Christmas tree candy. I bought three this year and they were gone before my December 19 birthday and the stores were all out too.
I don’t own any stocks but I promise I’m going to invest in a paper towel company. Surely I will recoup a little of my own money.
I also promise to buy two shares of Pedigree Dog Food and Nine Lives Cat Food companies.
And last, but not least, it is my 2020 resolution that everyone in my family will take a flu shot this year by mid-October, by the power vested in me E Pluribus Unum, cross my heart and hope to bogey every par three this year if I don’t make them all get vaccinated.