As Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples began his second term of office this week he reflected on his first term and outlined several priorities for the next four years.
“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve a second term,” Peeples said. “The people of Pontotoc and the town are the best. I appreciate the hard work of the board of aldermen these past four years and I’m looking forward to working with the new board.”
Mayor Peeples said that annexation, development of the Tanglefoot Trail gateway, retail recruitments and infrastructure improvements were among the most important accomplishments over the past four years.
“Approval of the annexation which expanded the city limits up Highway 15 was a great asset for the city of Pontotoc,” Peeples said. “It puts us in great shape for the next 20 years, expansion wise.”
“Completion of the frontage road along Highway 278 takes pressure off of Highway 15 and enhances business opportunities for new developments. One developer is wanting to open a strip mall out there and several hotels have expressed interest in that area.”
“The First Choice Bank Gateway was honored by the Mississippi Municipal League with their 2020 Excellence Award for development of the walking trail, lights, creek development, parking area and the new large pavilion. The gateway and the trail are great quality of life assets for Pontotoc. It brings a lot of visitors to town and the large pavilion is great for hosting events. We’ve had great response to our weekly concerts down there.”
“Casey Kidd and NaviRetail have done a great job helping us land three national food franchises, including Checkers, Jack’s and Zaxby’s. Lots of other retailers are expressing interest in locating in Pontotoc.”
Peeples said that upgrading the city’s computer system and sewer renovation are also two goals that were accomplished.
“We completely revamped and upgraded the computer systems and now every office speaks the same computer language. That is a major plus in terms of auditing, billing, payrolls and running all city utilities.”
“We have a ways to go, but we were able to complete $400,000 in sewer renovations by relining a bunch of lines. Continuing that remains a priority.”
Peeples said that grants and other funds have been secured to help with some upcoming projects.
“We have a Community Development Block Grant that will help us with the cost of expanding sewer services into the new annexed area on Highway 15 north,” he said. “The city also received $1.4-million in American Rescue Plan funds that we are hoping to use for water and sewer improvements. We’re still waiting for directions on just how those funds can be spent.”
The mayor said that street paving and street flooding problems are also priorities for his second term.
“We’re hoping to get Reynolds Street milled and paved and College Street. And we’ve had several culverts that have collapsed and caused some street flooding problems. We’re going to be working on plans to do that work.”
Mayor Peeples said they are also working to move the location of the downtown fire station from Main Street to the corner of Columbia and Reynolds Streets.
“We’’re looking to renovate and add onto the old 911 office that the city owns on that property,” he said. “Our full-time and volunteer firemen are second to none and we’ve outgrown the station on Main Street. Plus with the traffic congestion caused by ball games and the three school campuses on Main Street, we simply need a new location and building.”
“We’re applying for a $150,000 Small Municipalities grant to help fund the fire station project, which will probably run $300,00 to $400,000. Our firemen and rescue guys do a fantastic job and hopefully this will be a priority for the board.”