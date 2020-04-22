It’s never been more important to shop locally, and spending stimulus checks with Pontotoc vendors is a good way to help the local economy, said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.
“Most all of us have taken a big hit, and we need to do our best to get our friends and neighbors back in business,” said Peeples.
Most Pontotoc County residents are awaiting their stimulus checks, as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES. For weeks residents have curtailed their spending and shopped as little as possible, due to the quarantine. As things improve, it’s important that folks buy their necessities from Pontotoc business owners, Peeples said.
“The city functions primarily on sales tax, and when we shop at a place like Piggly Wiggly, for example, a stocker there goes to eat a local restaurant, and his waitress turns around and buys clothes locally, and five dollars turns into $50,” said Peeples. “We all benefit from making a conscious effort to spend locally.”
Downtown has essentially been shutdown, said Peeples, and city officials have taken measures to curtail budgetary spending and limit person-to-person exposure. Essential utilities and services, like water and sewer, gas, police, and fire have continued to work, said Peeples, but the Street Department has cutback on employee’s hours, which slows things like collection of limbs, cleaning, etc. Pontotoc residents have been considerate and understanding, according to the mayor.
“We’re all being called upon to make sacrifices, and Pontotoc residents are considerate of each other,” said Peeples. “Running a small business is a difficult proposition, even under the best circumstances, so the last few weeks have been particularly challenging. Let’s remember to support our friends and neighbors as we all get through this together.