Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples on Monday recommended voluntary use of masks amid the current coronavirus surge.
"The numbers keep climbing and we're highly recommending that citizens wear masks when they go in a place of business," Peeples said.
The effectiveness of wearing masks has been questioned throughout the coronavirus pandemic but in recent weeks more health experts are urging everyone to wear a mask.
"People are passionate on both sides about the mask issue and I respect everyone's rights, but I'm asking for a voluntary, common sense approach to help your neighbors, family and friends stay as safe as possible during this time of crisis," Peeples said.
"Many experts agree that wearing a mask helps you keep from spreading the virus if you did happen to be infected. This recommendation is on the voluntary honor system, but we're urging this action out of respect for others."
"It's best for us all to pull together and get through this tough time."