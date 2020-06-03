Pontotoc City Mayor Bob Peeples thanked the Pontotoc Country Board of supervisors for their help with the recent repair at the Hansberger Sprotsplex.
The hillside behind the softball field washed out and collapsed due to rainfall runoff. The supervisors installed a levy and a drainpipe to help with future drainage problems.
“It was no small task,” Peeples noted. “I appreciate your expertise and the installation there. I wanted to tell you personally how much I appreciate you.”
The supervisors thanked him for his time.
Agri-Center Director Kevin McGregor gave the board an update on the things the are going on concerning getting the building and grounds into shape.
“We have the inside repainted and the tin ceilings are in the bathrooms. We also have repainted the kitchen and installed new counter tops,” he said.
McGregor said the outdoor arena needs some repair work done to it. “Tommy Miller has volunteered to do the welding on it if we supply the gas and the welding rods.”
He also sought permission to take out the ticket window that is on the south side of the concessions booth.
“It has never been used and I’d like to just take the glass out and brick it up and use that as a storage room. It is blocked from view as it is and putting bricks would make it look nicer,” he noted.
He also asked permission to get rid of the soft serve ice cream maker. “Only half of it works and we can get a little snow cone machine and put it on the end of the counter.” The supervisors gave him permission to do all the work he outlined and thanked him for his dedication.
Sheriff Leo Mask told the supervisors that he is looking to purchase some body cameras for his men.
“You know the way things are going we just need to have them,” he noted. The supervisors told him he could purchase the equipment.
In other matters, those seeking the board for tax exempt application were Ideal Foam, Leggett and Platt, Behold Washington and Ashley. Companies had until 5 p.m. June 1 to seek the exemption status.
The board also authorized Wayne Stokes and Ricky Ferguson to enter into an Interlocal Agreement between Mississippi State university and Pontotoc county from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2024 concerning the management of the county extension agents and the staff.
Board president Wayne Stokes was also authorized to execute documents concerning the ARC water tower project at American/Fusion in the Pontotoc county Industrial Park as presented by Three Rivers Planning and Development.
The board also approved a resolution which acknowledged the need for rural broadband internet services in pontotoc County.
Pontotoc county Tax Assessor Van McWhirter said because of all the pandemic situation the tax rolls would not be ready on June 1. The board gave permission for a 30 day extension with the rolls due by July 1. The county tax rolls are important for the board of supervisors in planning next years budget. Many of the services of the county are funded through property taxes.