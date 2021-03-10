On Thursday (March 4) the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation conducted an undercover human trafficking operation in Lauderdale County, which resulted in the arrests of two individuals and the recovery of four human trafficking victims.
"MBI will continue to plan and execute operations aimed at identifying human trafficking victims and separating them from their perpetrators," said Lt. Colonel Lee Morrison, MBI Director.
"This collaborative effort of state agencies and local department ensures the success of our mission regarding human trafficking."
The MS Highway Patrol, MS Bureau of Narcotics, MS Office of Homeland Security, MS Attorney General's Office, MS National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force and the Pearl Police Dept. also assisted in the operation, which resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:
-James T. Boylan, 43, and Guy Hammonds, 52, were each charged with human trafficking.
If you suspect someone is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.