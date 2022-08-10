South Pontotoc High School welcomes incoming coach Zach McDonald to head up the boys’ and girls’ soccer and golf teams.
McDonald comes to Springville from Southaven, where he coached golf for the past three years. He’s originally from New Albany, where he played both soccer and golf, and McDonald went on to Blue Mountain College, where he played golf.
As concerns his soccer coaching style, McDonald said controlling the ball always leads to success.
“I’m a big possession guy,” said McDonald. “You have to move the ball up the field, and not become one-dimensional. Lateral movement spreads out the defense and helps force the other team into a bind.”
On the golf side, on the short game is where he places the most emphasis. “Getting yourself into position to make a bunch of five-foot putts can take 10 strokes off your score,” McDonald.
McDonald will also teach intro to biology, as well as earth and space science. South Pontotoc Athletic Director Mark Vandiver said he was happy to have McDonald onboard.
“Zach is a good, young coach, who does a good job teaching fundamentals, and has a high soccer IQ,” said Vandiver. “We are looking forward to the progress over the next few years.”
McDonald replaces outgoing coach, Chris Vineyard in soccer, who will move over to football full time. McDonald will also step in for departing golf coach, Cage Mills, who is taking a job with the FCA.
“We are thankful for Coach Vineyard’s hard work with our soccer program,” said Vandiver. “We wish Coach Mills the best as well, and he leaves as one of the most respected golf coaches in our area.”
