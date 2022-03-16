Pontotoc volleyball Coach Annie McGregor, pictured here coaching up her girls during their state championship run last season, has been named the new volleyball coach at Itawamba Community College. McGregor coached and taught at Pontotoc for 10 years.
Coach Annie McGregor has a new baby girl, a state championship, and plenty of fond memories of Pontotoc City Schools as she moves on to coach volleyball at Itawamba Community College.
McGregor announced last Wednesday that she’d been hired to take the helm of the Lady Indians’ volleyball squad, and the new job comes at a time when life is blossoming for her and her husband, Coach Andy McGregor, along with their eight-month-old daughter, Millie Kay.
“Making this decision was very hard, and the past 10 years at Pontotoc have been incredible,” said McGregor, a graduate of Tupelo High School and Mississippi State University, who took maternity leave early last season to welcome her and her husband’s first child. Andy is the head baseball coach at Booneville High School. Coach Annie rejoined her volleyball girls a couple of weeks into the season and steered them toward the state title.
“I’ve been privileged to watch this program grow, through two state championship appearances, and a state championship victory, and that’s what I hope to build on at ICC,” said McGregor.
In addition to coaching, McGregor also teaches math at Pontotoc, specifically eighth-grade math and algebra one. Her importance in the academic landscape of Pontotoc City Schools is something folks might overlook, according to Athletic Director Phil Webb.
“Coach McGregor has been an excellent presence in the classroom and on the court, and she’s excelled at everything she’s ever done,” said Webb, who also serves as assistant superintendent. “We can point to Coach and say, ‘This is what hard work does for a person.’”
Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens had equally high praise for McGregor.
“We’re incredibly proud of Coach McGregor, and she absolutely deserves the opportunity she’s been given,” said Bivens. “We’ll miss her excellence–academically as well as in athletics. It’s hard to imagine things without her, but it’s no surprise that such an honor and opportunity came her way.”
McGregor will finish out the academic year at Pontotoc and will be around into the summer, she said.