The Pontotoc Historical Society continues to make renovations to a home that played a central role in Pontotoc's founding and early growth. Carpenters recently built a handsome, new front porch onto the McMackin House, considered the oldest home in Pontotoc and the residence of the man credited with establishing the town, Thomas McMackin.
In late December, carpenter James McCord and his assistant Jed Kenny took advantage of unseasonalby warm, dry weather to build the porch, doing their best to match it to the what they replaced. The porch was the latest in a series of renovations to McMackin House, the first of which were made in the spring of 2019.
The house, which presently stands at the corner of Liberty St. and Green St., has undergone quite a transformation. Following advice from experienced restorative contractors, workers started by removing add-on structures that were attached to the home over the years. According to Bobby McGee, vice-president of the Pontotoc Historical Society, renovations are about half complete. When McMackin House is finished, McGee said, it will be a showplace as well as a historical location open to visitors.
"This is an ambitious and expensive project, and we have been thrilled with the amount of support that we have received so far," said McGee.
The Historical Society reached an agreement with the city, as well as with First United Methodist Chuch, which presently owns the house. The Pontotoc Board of Aldermen pledged up to $50,000 of Tourism funds to weatherize McMackin House and advance its restoration. It will take skill to properly restore the home, which McGee and others believe was built with raw materials gleaned from the surrounding countryside. That includes unique brick, made onsite, using sand from the nearby creek.
McMackin, a South Carolina native, is generally acknowledged as the founder of Pontotoc, and history books laud his lucrative combination of business savvy, coupled with the heart of a gracious and generous host. McMackin smartly built the house in Pontotoc near a federal office opened to transact the sale of land the Chickasaw ceded to the government. That first location was farther north in town, along old Hwy. 6, northeast of The Hollow.
“McMackin was integral to the history of Pontotoc, and Pontotoc was integral to the settlement of the West,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “The city wants to be a catalyst in helping restore the home to its original form.”
Before McMackin even had a roof to cover large crowds, he held big, sumptuous open-air feeds, at very reasonable prices, carting in culinary delicacies seldom seen in what was then mostly wilderness. His largesse and charm were the delight of the tent-village, where those who came to buy land camped. McMackin parlayed his success into bigger feeding and lodging endeavors, and he donated much of the land that was carved into downtown Pontotoc.
McGee listed the improvements that have been made so far to McMackin House.
* Removed the floors and the plaster from the interior walls. Both were in bad shape but we needed to gain access to the interior bricks from below grade to the ceiling. We saved as much of the flooring as possible.
* Removed the drop-down ceiling that was not original.
* Removed the windows, doors, and mantles and stored them for possible future use.
* Removed the front porch which was unsalvageable.
* Removed all plumbing, gas lines, and electrical boxes and lines, all of which was very old, unsafe, and unusable.
* Tuck pointed the brick walls inside and out to repair the deteriorating mortar that was 185 years old. (This was by far the most expensive and most stressful step so far as the walls were threatening to collapse.)
* Replaced the many bricks that were damaged and replaced the east wall of the house which had collapsed years ago due to the incursion of a large tree root.
* Rebuilt part of the roof substructure and reroofed the entire house.
* Poured new concrete footings inside the house to support the new floor and to help stabilize the exterior walls.
* Replaced the interior subfloor.
* Replaced two of the original windows and began work on repairing and/or replacing additional windows.
"We have done a lot of research to try to determine the best way to rebuild/refinish the house so that it is as historically accurate as we can get it within reason," said McGee. "The porch we are building is unlikely to be the original design, but it's the oldest design we have been able to find and it's the one that most people remember."
"We have discovered many interesting and sometimes puzzling things as we've done this work," McGee added. "One surprising thing is that the house appears to have had a catastrophic event on the southwest corner. The brickwork reflects a significant change in a couple of places, and we think that a storm may have caused major damage at one time. I understand that a storm/possible tornado once damaged the church and broke some of the original stained glass windows many decades ago, and I suspect that something similar happened to the McMackin House."
McGee also listed future improvements yet to be made:
* Complete the repair and replacement of the windows and doors. ("We are working with the Amish community on some of this effort due to their carpentry skills and attention to detail. We want the windows to match and noticed that some of them were different when we removed them.")
* "We will be adding on to the rear of the house to make it more functional. The addition will include a small kitchen area, a small group meeting area, a covered porch for outdoor meetings, and restrooms."
* Install heating, air, electricity, and water.
* Refinish the walls appropriate to the time period.
* Install the finished floor. We have saved some of the original flooring, and we also have access to some old wood that will be appropriate and will enhance the finished house.
* Install a new fireplace in the east room.
* Install built-in bookshelves in the east room.
* Replace the ceiling.
* Install security.
* Add handicap access.
* Landscape.
*"The east room of the original structure will serve as a library and small group meeting room. The shelves will contain historically significant items."
"The west room of the original structure will be refinished as authentically as we can make it," said McGee. "We have received an outstanding donation of furniture from the 1800's that will be invaluable in this effort. Included in this donation is a bed that was owned by one of the first settlers from the east. We are also obtaining photos of notable people of Pontotoc from that era and other items that will enhance the desired look."
"We envision the entrance area/foyer to include interpretive signage that will tell the story of Thomas McMackin, his house, and the founding of the town of Pontotoc. We still have a long way to go and would welcome additional support."