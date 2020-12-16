Residents of the four licensed assisted living facilities and nursing homes in Pontotoc County will be able to video chat with their families, thanks to a grant from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Church Street Manor in Ecru, Pontotoc Health and Rehab, Pontotoc Nursing Home, and Sunshine Nursing Home will each receive two Chromebook laptops, paid for by a $100,000 grant to Area on Aging programs. The funding comes from MDHS and is directed through the Mississippi Access to Care (MAC) program.
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson told a small crowd at a press conference at Three Rivers Planning and Development District on Dec. 8 that personnel would try to deliver the Chromebooks this week. Those present at the press conference included directors of the six planning and development districts who will distribute the Chromebooks at 167 locations in 41 counties. Restrictions imposed by COVID-19 have made it difficult for residents to keep in touch with family, Anderson said.
“Many residents benefit from the good news of just hearing a family member’s voice again,” said Anderson, adding that the technology made possible through the grant would aid MDHS in its mission of creating a “path to hope.” Three Rivers MAC Division Director Bill Renick added that “timing couldn’t be better” for the grant and that it was made possible through “tremendous teamwork,” between planning and development districts and partnering agencies.
Cindy Collums serves as ombudsman for Three Rivers and will aid in the distribution of Chromebooks at 45 facilities in the eight counties the PDD serves.
“We have a younger population in nursing homes today and not all of them like Bingo,” said Collums, adding that earlier this year she and Three Rivers Executive Director Randy Kelley discussed the changing needs of residents, especially in light of COVID. “Not all residents have smart phones, and even when they use someone else’s the screens are small,” said Collums. As ombudsman her job is to address residents’ concerns.
Sunshine’s activities assistant Kayla Williams said she couldn’t overstate how much the Chromebooks would add to their environment.
“We’ll use them for video calls on programs like SKYPE, Facebook Messenger and FaceTime,” said Williams. “Seeing their families brings residents a lot of joy and puts a smile of their faces, and these computers will be a big help.”
Britt Huffstatler directs activities at Pontotoc Nursing Home and said his facility has been locked down since Mar. 13.
“Some of our patients have broken cell phones, or no phones, so staff members have done our best to allow them to use ours to keep in touch with family, but it’s been difficult,” said Huffstatler. “We know how much people miss their families. This will help residents reconnect, especially here at Christmas.”
Dorothy Farr is a nurse of 38 years experience and said that Pontotoc Nursing Home residents will be truly happy with the computers.
“Talking is great but being able to see their families onscreen will be special,” said Farr.
Pontotoc Health and Rehab Administrator Donna Stewart said the Chromebooks will foster both physical and emotional health.
“Our world has changed so much this last year, and residents and their families have had to give up a lot,” said Stewart. “These computers will be great for keeping in touch and keeping everyone safer.”
At Church Street Manor Assisted Living in Ecru, Director Shelia Brady eagerly anticipated the arrival of the Chromebooks like Christmas presents.
“It will be awesome,” said Brady. “We’re very small but very family-oriented. We have some residents who previously saw their families every day, and this year has been so difficult for residents, their families and staff.”
As Collums pointed out, the large screens would make a big difference, Stewart said, and the gift from MDHS fit the season perfectly.
“Being able to communicate safely and efficiently, and just seeing their loved ones clearly will mean so much,” said Brady. “It’s a true Christmas miracle.”