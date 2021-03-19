MDOT Construction Engineer Jamie McDonald confirmed last week that a milling and paving project is expected to begin any day now on Oxford Street and Highway 9 north in Pontotoc.
A paving contract for approximated $1.3-million has been awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company of Memphis for the approximately 4.5 miles project.
Construction zone signage has been erected along the route that will be paved.
Taylor McPherson, director of communications for Lehman-Roberts said the highway paving is projected to be completed by the end of April.
Project details call for "mill and overlay approximately four miles on State Road-9 from State Road-15 to U.S. 278 and approximately 0.5 miles on State Road-338 from State Road-9 to the end of the three lane (going east).
The section of State Road-338 to be paved is better known to local residents as Oxford Street. Oxford Street will be re-paved from the flashing yellow caution light at the intersection of Oxford St. and North Brooks Street westward to the red light located at the intersection of Highways 15 Bypass and 15 north (the CVS/McDonald's intersection).
The section on Highway 9 north to be paved will run from the red light at the Pontotoc Community House intersection northward to the U.S. 278 four lane overpass.
Several months ago the MDOT construction crew re-paved a section of Highway 338 (known locally as old two lane Highway 6 east and Veterans Highway East) from Bankhead westward to the North Brooks Street intersection.