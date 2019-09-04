Football season is officially back in action, and as the coaches and players start gearing up for the field, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has a game plan to get you there safely before kickoff.
When you head out on your game day road trip, delays are usually not on your agenda. To avoid the congestion, drivers can download the free MDOT Traffic mobile app. It gives users real-time access to tools that show road conditions and traffic alerts. The alert pins are interactive, providing users with more information at the touch of finger. The public can also access this same travel information by visiting MDOTtraffic.com.
“MDOT’s Road to Game Day” is about more than just getting to and from the game with no delays. MDOT’s main goal is to keep drivers safe behind the wheel, and with more vehicles on the road on game days, it is important to be patient and drive smart.
“Football is a beloved and important pastime for our state that can really bring communities together, and MDOT wants to help you get to as many games as you can safely,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “That’s why we want you to make wise decisions when behind the wheel, and be cautious when heading to and from a game.”
Here are some tips to stay safe when on the road:
Never drink and drive; always have a designated driver
Avoid distractions while driving; don’t text and drive
Obey the speed limit
Use extreme caution when traveling through work zones
Make sure to buckle your seat belt
Secure your tailgating load
For more information about MDOT travel resources or safe driving tips visit MDOTtraffic.com or like and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter.