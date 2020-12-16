With only a few weeks left in the white-tailed deer season, biologists with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks are calling on hunters in Pontotoc and Union counties to submit samples for testing for Chronic Wasting Disease.
“Over the past two deer seasons the hunters in this area have done a phenomenal job of turning in samples. This season, for whatever reason we seem to be falling behind. We are only about a third of the way to our goal for sampling and the season is quickly drawing to a close,” says Wildlife Biologist John Gruchy.
The first CWD positive deer was detected in Pontotoc County in the fall of 2018. Since then no more positive animals have been detected.
“We need more samples to help us make decisions about how to structure the hunting season next year,” noted Gruchy.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a neurological disease that affects cervids, such as white-tailed deer, elk, and mule deer. Disease-causing agents called prions are found throughout the body of an infected deer, but are found in higher concentrations in the eyes, lymph nodes, and nervous tissues.
For some animals infected with CWD it may be a year or more before symptoms are visible. Clinical signs of CWD include drastic weight loss (wasting), disorientation, excessive salivation, and other neurological symptoms. Deer may contract CWD through direct contact with infected animals or direct contact with the saliva, feces, blood, or urine of an infected animal. It is important to note there has never been a case of a human contracting CWD from eating the meat of an infected animal.
Gruchy says he’s afraid some changes this season, as well as disruptions caused by the Coronavirus, have hurt their sampling efforts.
“At the request of a number of hunters we moved the drop off freezer from the County Maintenance Building in Ecru to the Agri-Center in Pontotoc. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic we weren’t able to get out and conduct public meetings like we have in the past, so I’m afraid the word just hasn’t gotten out.” says Gruchy. “We also encouraged all of our hunters who were having bucks mounted to use one of the local taxidermists working with the state to submit CWD samples voluntarily.”
Local taxidermists, including Artistic Taxidermy, Sammy Bramlett, Bill Haynie, and Ershal Windham, are working with MDWFP to provide samples from hunters who agree to have their deer tested.
“CWD management, like many other conservation issues that have faced white-tailed deer, will rely on the dedication of hunters to protect their sport,” noted Gruchy. “In the 1950s, deer had been over-harvested in this area and the hunters had to take it upon themselves to let the population grow. Then in the 1990s we had too many deer for the land to sustain and again, the hunters had to decide to manage the herd by taking does again. Now we are in a situation where we need data to develop a disease management strategy, and again it will be the hunters who provide that data.
There are self-service CWD drop off locations at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center and the Union County Fairgrounds in New Albany. For more information about CWD or how to submit a sample visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.