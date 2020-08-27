One night recently I went by Piggly Wiggly to pick up a few things and the teens that work there asked if I wanted a kitten.
My Jon was over there behind them, catching my eye, shaking his head “no” to the proposition because, well we already have a cat or two.
The youth looked at me earnestly. They allowed as to how they had been feeding him out back because he looked so hungry. My heart melted. Who says today’s youth aren’t compassionate? They wanted the little cat to have a good home because he was so gentle.
I asked if they were sure it was a stray and they affirmed that he was. I went over and looked at the kitten. He was an older one, some three months at least. And he was the true cat colors. By that I mean he was a gray tabby cat. That is the first kind of cat that all other cats came from.
I took him into my arms and I was sunk. “I’ll take him home,” I said.
They were elated and they insisted on giving me a can of cat food to take with me. Jon sighed as I headed for the truck with our newest resident. I realized before long why he was easy to catch. He was hurt. His back legs were sprained and he had a haze over one of his eyes that made me think he was blind.
“You see, Jon, we rescued him,” I said. “He wouldn’t live long on the street with these kinds of disabilities.”
Right away I decided his name should be Joshua. I’ve never named a cat that out of all of the cats I’ve had on my hill since I grew up.
“You are naming him after the cat y’all had a long time ago?” Jon asked.
“I reckon so,” I returned. “Joshua was a good cat. We had him all through my high school years. He had a laid back demeanor. Grandma Butler gave him to us because her dog liked to use him for a toy.” I smiled at the memories. “Once he got settled into our house, he would sleep on the piano at night. Many a time we would hear the notes in the night when he decided to leave his perch.”
Well the first night our tabby Joshua settled right into our home. I think he was glad to have a place to land. I put some kitty litter out and showed him where it was and he has used it ever since. He slept in the bed with me from the start.
About his third night in our house I was walking down the hall and I peeked into Jon’s open door. He was stretched out on his bed reading a western. Laying behind him was the cat prince of the hill. Jon looked up and caught my eye, I looked at him and Joshua and grinned. “You see what you started?” he shot to me.
“But he is soooo sweet, Jon,” I said. I’ve had to eat those words since because he just loves to come and lay right in my face at night, like a little baby. His whiskers wake me up from a sound sleep. He does exactly what my Callie did, but that was more than 15 years ago and I was a bit younger then. Now I tend to be old and grouchy when it comes to being woken up in the middle of the night. But I’m beginning to learn how to deal with that, too. I guess even I’m not too old to learn a new trick. I’ve learned that if I start praying right away for the ones I love, I fall asleep faster. You try it, too.
He wouldn’t eat for me at all when he first came. I realized he had been a street cat and never had cat food. So I toasted bread and crumbled it up for him. He ate that. I fed him scraps from our table and he ate that. I started putting a raw egg on his scraps to get him accustomed to that. Now he is eating cat food with egg on it, so he has officially turned from a street cat to a domestic cat.
I’ve watched Joshua while his back leg is healing. Each day it seems he is walking better on it.
I showed his picture to my editor’s “brother” Dr. Terry Wood, when he came by the office the other day. He told me to put some Neosporin in the little cats eye to help clear up the fogginess. So I’m doctoring morning and night with said eye meds. Already it is making a difference.
So I reckon we officially have another cat on the hill … well … plus little gray Bernice cat had three kittens the other night … and it looks like Speckles is not far behind her having some more … added to Cleopatra’s kittens that she had August 5 … yep Magnolia Plantation is blooming cats; but it’s not every day you get a cat from Piggly Wiggly.