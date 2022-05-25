Memorial Day is not just a holiday where we get a day off work to have a cookout with our friends and family. It is a day to gather our friends and family together to honor those who made it possible for us to have that cookout in a safe country, state and community.
It would be difficult to find a family that did not have a family member who served in one of the armed services.
The sacrifices that was made by these men and women who served in the military has made it possible for our families to have the lives that we enjoy today.
I decided to look up the definition of Memorial Day.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for remembering the people who died while serving in the country's armed forces. The holiday, which is observed every year on the last Monday of May, originated as Decoration Day after the American Civil War in 1868, when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans founded in Decatur, Illinois, established it as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. By the 20th century, competing Union and Confederate holiday traditions, celebrated on different days, had merged, and Memorial Day eventually extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service. It typically marks the start of the summer vacation season, while Labor Day marks its end.
Memorial Day is not to be confused with Veterans Day; Memorial Day is a day of remembering the men and women who died while serving, while Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans.
As you have your family over for a cookout and enjoy a day off, please remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for you to enjoy the day.