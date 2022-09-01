Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Cardinal Lady note: Did you count fogs during August with me? Please take a picture of your calendar and send it to regina.butler@journalinc.com. Please include your name and the location you did your observations from. They need to be sent to me by next Friday, September 9, and I will report out all your findings in a future column.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus