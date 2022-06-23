I shut my hen house with a heavy heart. For the first time my old red rooster wasn’t there. Mama gave him to me seven years ago to replace my first rooster, Chanty, that was getting older.
When I first got him, I kept him under a square clothes basket with a brick on top of it in the eastern yard of my house. It was how I could get him accustomed to the other chickens and the number one rooster on the hill.
He would peek at me from the blue prison he was in and give me the funniest looks. He finally got out of his basket after a month or so. He took over his watch in December of 2015 after Chanty died.
At first I called him Big Red. Because of his red colored feathers. But then one afternoon the late afternoon sun hit his feathers just right and he looked like burnished copper. So his name got changed to Copper. I could tell his crow from everyone else’s no matter where he was on the hill.
While drinking my first cup of coffee on fall mornings I’ve often watched him hop on the old cedar stump and welcome the day with his clarion call.
He had what I call the true rooster comb. It was a single comb that started at his snout and arched over his head. I have often watched his antics on the hill and laughed. He would start a good crow then stop it short and jump on another rooster if he was getting too close to a favored hen.
He would take his hens out in the woods to dig around for just the right grubs and worms. He was a fierce protector of his flock. He came on the hill after we built the new hen house and has been the guardian of it all these years.
His place was always in the middle of the hens. And when I shut the door he made this neat sound to let me know he was glad I was there.
Every Christmas morning when I turned him out I’d think of the story “Chanticleer” that Mr. E.T. Winston wrote in December of 1915, 100 years before my dear Copper spent his first Christmas on my hill.
Copper has seen a lot of hens come and go in his life time, but he has taken his job in stride and made sure each new flock was well cared for. Did you know that roosters will go into the hen house and lay in the nest to warm it up or make the grass lay down for a hen? And often when the hen is inside the nest he will hang out and cluck softly to her? It is that certain tenderness with all his strength that made him such a good rooster.
He would often strut and arch his green feathered tail and strike a pretty pose in the yard. His little tufts of feathers around his face said he had some easter egger breed in his background.
I’ve often caught him and held him close and thanked him for his loyalty, love and friendship on our hill. The past couple of years have been hard on him. The youngsters that he has sired have taken over their duty of herding the hens and he has been somewhat shoved into the background like an old bachelor.
He has spent time in the far corner of the front yard. But now and then I saw him sneaking a couple or three hens away to take care of them. It was neat to see him still enjoy his duty as rooster even late in life. But he was getting slower and more tired of life. One day I knew he wouldn’t have very many hours left here.
He slipped away from us about mid-morning on that Tuesday; pretty much exactly 7 years after I brought him on the hill. It was hard to give him up. He was one of only three fowl I have left that mama gave me. But his clarion call lives on in the youngsters he left behind.