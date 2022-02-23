February is the 58th anniversary of American Heart Month, sponsored by the American Heart Association, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and other public health agencies.
Heart Month deals with the problem of cardiovascular disease.
Why should that matter to you?
Well, there are 33,053 good reasons.
You’re one of them.
That figure, of course, is the population of Pontotoc County, according to 2022 federal census figures. Of course, there might be a few more folks during the tourist season…
As Mad Magazine’s grinning, gap-toothed idiot mascot Alfred E. Neumann says: “What -- me worry?”
Well, actually, yes, you should worry, or at least be concerned enough to take steps to avoid being a statistic.
With all the emphasis on Covid-19, it’s important to realize that cardiovascular disease represents another equal opportunity destroyer --perhaps less well-known but equally deadly -- waiting to attack the unwary or uncaring.
And some of those problems can be specific to women.
Nationally, cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) is the cause of death for approximately 2,300 people per day, according to the AHA.
With obesity at record highs among all age groups in the nation, the AHA notes that American youngsters are being diagnosed with heart disease at increasingly earlier ages.
That means, or course, a longer time and increased chances for something to go seriously, or fatally, wrong.
No local figures are available as to how many people suffered heart attacks in this county last year, but perhaps one yardstick displays how widespread the problem is: Virtually everyone knows someone who has suffered heart-related problems.
Several other yardsticks, according to the AHA:
--Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.
--Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas. (In 2020, that figure was 1,344,917 people.)
--Seventy-two percent of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease and 58% put no effort into improving their heart health, according to the AHA.
So, what to do?
The AHA contends that heart disease — up to 80% of cardiac events — may be prevented by making healthy life choices such as managing stress, not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and having regular medical checkups.
Women should be especially concerned.
According to Charleston W. Va., cardiologist Sarah Jane Rinehart, a lot of times, women think of breast cancer as the number one killer. Breast cancer affects one in seven women, but heart disease affects one in three women.
Many times, people are very diligent in doing screenings for colon cancer, starting at age 50, maybe starting mammograms at 40 and getting Pap smears on a regular basis, but no one talks about heart screening, although heart disease is the number one killer of both men and women, Dr. Rinehart said.
“Women’s unique risk factors can start when they become pregnant a lot of times or may not even related to pregnancy. Physical inactivity is considered a risk factor, as are autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Chronic kidney disease is considered a risk factor. The premature onset of menopause or starting your period early are actually considered risk factors as well,” she said.
Another February tradition, the AHA’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, includes a sartorial, straight-from-the-heart display of red garments to bring greater awareness to heart disease and its prevention, particularly for women.
More information about the initiative and joining the Go Red for Women Movement is available from various AHA websites and at www.goredforwomen.org.
If you see some of these problems in yourself, get moving -- figuratively and literally. If you see those problems in someone you care about, try to get them moving too.
This year, give yourself or your significant people in your life a late Valentine’s Day gift: The gift of, well, you.
Get moving, get healthy, and be around to be a blessing to your friends and a nuisance to your enemies for years to come.
A journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step.
Take it now.
The life you save may be your own.