A Starkville woman who was shot and killed after seriously wounding a Troy Community man on the front porch of his home on June 27 may have been suffering from mental problems, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford identified the woman as 24-year-old Shamaesha Quinn, whose body was sent for an autotopsy following the late night shooting. Bedford said last Wednesday (July 21) that the toxicology report has not yet been sent to her.
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said that Quinn was shot and killed by home owner David Hemmer, 57, of Rockhill Road, Pontotoc, after the woman shot and attacked him on the front porch of his home around 11:30 p.m. that night.
Sheriff Mask said that Quinn was armed and attempting to break in the front door of the home when she was confronted by Hemmer who had armed himself after hearing the glass in the door being broken out.
“He said she was shouting for someone to let her in and he didn’t know she had a gun until he got out on the porch,” Sheriff Mask related. “He said he tried to get her to put the gun down and when she wouldn’t they began fighting. When she shot him they fell off the porch together and he shot her several times.”
According to the coroner’s report, Quinn was shot seven times.
Hemmer’s girlfriend, who was inside the house, called 911 and a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was the first officer to arrive on the scene of the shooting, Mask said.
“Officer Shane Kelly applied a tourniquet to Hemmer’s leg and the doctor said that action probably saved his life,” Mask said.
Sheriff Mask said that Quinn had a step-mom who lived in Pontotoc and her mother is a resident of Starkville.
“Her family said that Quinn had been released from a mental hospital on Thursday and we feel that she may have suffered some sort of mental breakdown,” Mask said.
“Hemmer said he had never seen the woman before and her family said they didn’t know of any reason why she stopped at that particular house that night. They said they didn’t know Mr. Hemmer.
“Her step-mom said they had been trying to locate her since she had been released from the hospital four days earlier.”
Sheriff Mask said that Quinn had parked her car across the road from the home.
“Hemmer and his girlfriend said they heard a loud noise but didn’t know what it was exactly,” Mask said. “We found one shell casing out by the car. The neighbors also said they heard that first shot.”