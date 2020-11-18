Merchants in Ecru and Pontotoc are set to open their doors for the annual Christmas Open House this Sunday beginning at 12 noon.
Many merchants will be open from 12 until 5 p.m. to allow folks plenty of time to browse in and out of the shops without forming a crowd.
Christmas Open House is the premiere event in Pontotoc to kick off the season of shopping before we even cut the Thanksgiving turkey.
Snowflakes are hung from every light pole glimmering for all to see and the festive air will be felt throughout the city of Pontotoc and the town Ecru.
Merchants have purchased ads to let you know their hours of operation that day and what they are carrying this Christmas season.
Now before Sunday gets here, Jim’s Lily Pad will host their open house Wednesday (today) through Saturday. See his ad in this paper for more details.
Merchants who will be open in Ecru on Sunday are Wood and Cloth, Tanglefoot Market, Aleigh’s Envy and Patty Turk.
Those who will be open in Pontotoc on Sunday are: C.K. Walls-Trend to Pretend, Ella Ivy Boutique, The Rack, The Red Door, City Mercantile, Simply Rose, Antiques Downtown, Antiques on Main, Antiques Off the Square, and Antique Station, True Blue, Needleart Fabrics and More, Pure Bliss, Peach Blossom, Pontotoc Progress and more.
Come out and enjoy the balmy weather and spend time enjoying shopping.