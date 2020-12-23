Each year I look forward to this issue, our Christmas issue. I enjoy sitting down on Christmas Eve and reading the letters to Santa.
If we could all see Christmas through the eyes of a child … ahhh.
Reading these letters each year I find some that will inspire me to do more for others when I read a child simply wants something for someone else for Christmas rather than for themselves.
Some will make me cry, as all they want is to see a loved one or their family to be together.
Some make me laugh as you can hear the excitement and anticipation of Christmas morning in the letter they write.
All of us this year have faced a difficult year in one way or another, but is that not the case each year.
Each year we experience the sickness or loss of friends and family. This year we are just hyper sensitive to it.
If you have not had a friend or family member affected by COVID this year, consider yourself in the minority.
But as I spend Christmas with the loved ones that I can, I want to remember the real reason for the season.
I enjoy the dinners, gifts and celebration, but the celebration that I hold most dear is the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Our savior that was born in a manger in Bethlehem. Our savior that walked among us and died on the cross so we could have ever lasting life.
What a gift.
I for one have never and will never deserve that gift, but I have received it anyway.
I pray that each and every one of you will pull your loved ones together and be sure you tell them the story of Jesus and his love for us all.
I with you all a very Merry Chirstmas!