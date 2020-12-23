Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.