In this week’s paper we have the honor to publish the Letters to Santa from the children in our community. These letters have the wishes of our little ones. The letters are full of the magic of Christmas.
I hope you take the time to read some of these letters. Many of them are asking Santa to bring them the latest new toy, some are asking for things for their siblings and other members of their family.
All are putting their wishes on paper, sending it to Santa and waiting for Christmas morning to see if Santa brings what they asked for.
Many of the children will get everything they asked for and more, some will get some on their wish list and some will be lucky to get anything at all.
I have a Christmas Eve tradition. We have a great day with the children and grandchildren, opening gifts and enjoying a good meal together.
We spend some time to read the story of Jesus and the reason we are celebrating this wonderful season.
After the children have gone home to get the grandchildren settled down and into bed to wait for Santa to come, I always sit down with the paper and read the Santa Letters.
They make me smile and remember the days when Santa showed up at my house and I remember the look on Jason’s face when he was sitting in the floor under the tree exploring all the things that Santa brought.
Then I turn on “It’s a Wonderful Life”. I have watched this movie every Christmas Eve for decades and I always cry at the end.
Most of all I am thankful for what God has done in my life and all the blessings I have received.
As I read the Santa letters I see smiling faces sitting under the tree looking at all the items that Santa brought on Christmas morning.
It does not matter if they have everything they asked for, it is about sharing God’s love.
If you ask any of your children what they received for Christmas in past years, most of them will not remember.
If you ask them their favorite Christmas memory, they will always come up with something that you did with them not the gifts they received.
What every child wants for Christmas is your time and love.
My grandson who is 10 years old has asked me to take him and his sister shopping so they can buy something to give their parents for Christmas.
Two children who want to give rather than receive.
I would say their parents have raised these children right.
I am absolutely going to take these children shopping so they can pick out the gifts, wrap the gifts and make a Christmas card to go with it.
That is going to be a Christmas memory that I will cherish this year.
I wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.
