Mississippi Highway Patrol officers arrested three men after the suspects’ vehicle wrecked during a high speed pursuit last Friday (August 21) afternoon through Pontotoc County, according to Sgt. Gary Stanton, Public Affairs Officer for Troop F.
Stanton said that at approximately 4:30 p.m. last Friday a State Trooper witnessed a black Jeep SUV traveling 93 mph in a 65 mph zone on MS 278. When the Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle refused to stop.
The Jeep fled from Troopers and Pontotoc Police for approximately 20 miles before crashing into a ditch, Stanton reported.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said the suspects wrecked their vehicle approximately a mile after turning off the Highway 278 four lane onto Highway 15 north.
Sgt. Stanton said no injuries were reported from the crash.
An inventory of the vehicle revealed over $3,000 worth of alleged stolen goods from a hardware store in Oxford. It was also revealed that the Jeep was reported stolen from Alabama the day before, Stanton reported.
Stantor said the suspects were transported to the Pontotoc County Jail and are expected to face charges including, but not limited to, Grand Larceny, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Speeding 116-65, Improper passing, Failure to yield the right of way, Reckless driving, Failure to keep proper lane, Failure to use signal, Failure to yield to emergency vehicle and Litter law.
Sgt. Stanton said the identity of the three suspects will be released Monday.
He said further charges are pending per investigation by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Pontotoc Police Department, and the Oxford Police Department.