For millions of Americans the upcoming three-day Fourth of July celebration will be the longest break in almost two years and Mississippi Highway Patrol officers are gearing up for the record number of motorists who are expected to be traveling state and federal highways.
Since January 1, 2021, a total of 178 fatalities have occurred on Mississippi’s highways.
District fatality totals in Mississippi so far for 2021 include: Troop C: 27; Troop D: 15; Troop E: 20; Troop F: 12; Troop G: 16; Troop H: 16; Troop J: 37; Troop K: 24 and Troop M:11.
The Troop F District includes Pontotoc County and eight more surrounding counties.
Troop F Capt. Chad Moore said that all available manpower will be on the highways during the July 4th holidays in an effort to make highway travel safer.
“All of our officers will be out on the roads making our presence as visible as possible, hopefully some folks will slow down,” Moore said.
Capt. Moore said that troopers will be targeting speeding vehicles, distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Moore said that one simple solution to helping make the highways safer over the July 4th holiday is for drivers “to simply stay off their cell phones.”
“If you’re driving, don’t make a phone call and don’t answer the phone,” Moore urged. “And certainly don’t be texting while driving or reading text messages.”
“Driving an automobile requires the full attention of the driver at all times. Over the Fourth many vehicles will have entire families riding inside. Their lives depend on the driver having their full attention on the roadway and other drivers.”
“Your loves ones are more important that a phone call or a text message. Pull off at a safe place and see who called or if you need to make a call.”
“Over the past six months, officers in Mississippi have had to notify 178 families that someone was killed in an accident. In our district we’ve had to make 12 of those notifications. These numbers are real people and loved ones to somebody.”
During the July 4th, 2020 holiday period MHP officers investigated 137 collisions, which involved 43 injuries and four fatalities. Officers wrote 4,378 citations during last year’s Fourth of July holidays.
During last year’s Independence Day celebration, Troop F officers issued 603 citations. Officers worked 14 collisions, which resulted in one fatality and one injury.
“One fatality is one too many,” Moore said. “Zero fatalities is our goal for the Fourth of July holidays.”
“But we need everyone in a car buckled up, everyone needs to drive slower and stay off the telephone.”
“And please don’t drink and drive. If you’ve had a drink, don’t drive. Call a friend or family member.”
“We’re expecting lots of folks to be on the highways. Help us have a safe Fourth of July. Lives depend on it.”