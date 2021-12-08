During the recent Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period the Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 9,845 citations, made 158 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 195 crashes resulting in 53 injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol's Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period concluded Sunday, November 28th, at midnight. The period began on Wednesday, November 24th, at 6:00 a.m. The fatal crashes occurred in Lafayette, Smith, and Grenada Counties.
On Thursday, November 25, 2021, at approximately 6:37 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US 278 in Lafayette County. An eastbound 2013 Volkswagen driven by Halie K. Tanner, 23, of Thaxton, MS, collided with a 2013 Nissan Versa traveling west in the eastbound lane of US 278. The Nissan Versa was driven by Jacquette M. Davis, 52, of West Point, MS.
Halie K. Tanner, Jacquette M. Davis, and Komoto S. Davis, 48, of West Point, MS (passenger in the Nissan Versa) received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
At approximately 2:09 a.m. on November 27, 2021, MHP responded to a one-vehicle crash on MS 481 near MS 35 in Smith County.
A 2004 Jeep Wrangler driven by 76-year-old Danny Traxler of Pulaski, MS, traveled northbound on MS 481 when it ran off the roadway and collided with a tree. Mr. Traxler received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
On Sunday, November 28, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on I-55 in Grenada County near Grenada, MS.
A 2010 Nissan Maxima driven by Kadarrious Fox, 30, of Grenada, MS, traveled southbound on I-55 when it collided with the guardrail and overturned. Mr. Fox was pronounced dead on the scene. Mr. Mario Long, 39, Mr. Cordarius Westmoreland, 31, and Mr. Marquis Hurd, 31, all of Grenada, MS, were passengers in the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with various injuries.
In MHP’s District Four, which includes Pontotoc and eight surrounding counties, officers worked 21 collisions, which included zero fatalities and three injuries. One collision was alcohol related. Troop F officers issued 1,340 citations over the Thanksgiving Enforcement Period.
.
Highway Patrol officials released the following overview of the Thanksgiving Travel Period.
2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations – 9,845
Seatbelt and Child Restraint – 774
DUI's – 158
Crashes – 195
Fatal Crashes – 3
Fatalities – 5
Motorist Assist – 162
2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations - 5,470
Seatbelt and Child Restraint - 424
DUI's - 115
Crashes - 246
Fatal Crashes - 4
Fatalities - 6
Motorist Assist - 78
2019 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Totals
Citations - 6,475
Seatbelt and Child Restraint- 332
DUI's - 95
Crashes - 185
Fatal Crashes - 9
Fatalities - 10
Motorist Assist - 109