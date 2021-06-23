During the Memorial Day travel enforcement period (May 28-31) a total of 104 crashes were investigated, including three fatalities and 40 injuries on state, federal highways and interstate systems.
MHP reported fatal accidents occurred in Madison, Newton and Leake Counties.
Statewide, MHP officers issued 5,734 citations, including: 3,231 hazard; 1,813, non-hazard; 160 DUIs; 45 drug arrests; 19 felony arrests; one public drunk; 351 seat belt violations; 114 child restraint violations. Officers performed 56 motorist assists during the three day holiday period.
In Troop F, which includes Pontotoc and eight other surrounding counties, officers worked nine collisions which resulted in six injuries.
Troop F officers issued 887 citations, including: 375 hazard; 311 non-hazard; 45 DUIs; 12 drug arrests; nine felony arrests; one public drunk; 122 seat belt violations;12 child restraint violations; 13 motorist assists.
Highway Patrol officials are gearing up for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend when highway travel is expected to be even heavier than Memorial Day.