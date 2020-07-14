Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mississippi High School Activities Assocation (MHSAA) Executive Committee voted Tuesday to institute a 2-week delay for the start of high school fall sports.
Cross country, volleyball and swimming will begin practicing on August 10, with matches or meets to begin on August 24.
Football practice is slated to start on August 17. The first football games will be on September 4. Class 1A, 5A and 6A will be allowed a maximum of 10 games, while Class 2A, 3A and 4A schools can play 9 games.
The original football playoff schedule remains unchanged, with the first round of the playoffs for Class 2A, 3A and 4A on November 6 and the first round for Class 1A, 5A and 6A on November 13. The state championships will be held December 4-5 at Mississippi State.
Postseason events for cross country, volleyball and swimming remain unchanged as well.