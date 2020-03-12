After the suspension of college and pro sports seasons, the Mississippi High School Activities Association released a statement on Thursday saying it is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and will respond accordingly. As of right now, games will proceed as scheduled, although that could change quickly.
Here is the statement in its entirety:
"The Mississippi High Activities Association (MHSAA) is closely monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in our state and in surrounding states. The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is at the forefront of our thoughts and our decisions concerning participation in member school sports and activities. MHSAA is working closely with our MHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the Mississippi Department of Public Health, the Mississippi Department of Education and the National Federation of High Schools Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. We are staying in constant contact with state and federal officials who continue to monitor this situation and provide us with updates.
"Contingency plans are being formulated if statewide school cancellations or delays occur and will be implemented if necessary by the MHSAA. Local school administrators reserve the right to postpone any contest or competition. Spring fine arts activities and sports championship events will be reviewed and appropriate responses and actions will be taken. If contingency playoff formats are required, we appreciate your school’s or schools’ flexibility and understanding. We will do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled, but contingency plans with modified championship formats may be necessary.
"The MHSAA will initiate staged levels of response, so possible restrictions may be put in place as the need arises based on input from our sports medicine advisory committee. Precautions may include restricting fan attendance, postponing or cancelling contests with out-of-state schools or, if necessary, no competition at all.
"Mississippi High School Activities Association will follow the recommendations from our state agencies for prevention and preparation and will update member school administrations with new information as it is received."
However, high school archery's North (March 24-26), South (March 17-19), and State Championship (March 31-April 4) tournaments, under the Archery In Mississippi Schools (AIMS) program, are postponed until further notice, according to a news release from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.