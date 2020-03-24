On Thursday, March 19 Governor Tate Reeves announced the closure of Mississippi public schools through April 17 due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) around the country and state. One day later the Mississippi High School Activities Association convened a meeting of its Executive Committee to discuss the future of high school spring sports and activities, which had previously been suspended statewide until at least March 29.
The MHSAA extended its suspension of competition and practice through April 17 due to the school closures, but it did not outright cancel the remainder of spring sports.
“Our MHSAA Executive Committee and MHSAA Sports Medicine Committee were in accordance with an extension until April 17,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “Like many State High School Associations around the South and throughout the nation, the MHSAA will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation as we move into the month of April. But as long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
However, the committee did cancel the archery state championships scheduled for April 7, 9 and 10 at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. The Mississippi Choral Arts Festival, State Choral Performance Assessments, and MHSAA Concert Band Championships were canceled as well. None of these will be made up due to "scheduling and logistical issues."
The committee also voted to cancel spring football practice for the 2019-20 school year. The MHSAA said it "will look at adding an additional week of preseason practice for schools prior to the 2020 football season."