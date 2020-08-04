Last week the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) released COVID-19 guidelines for all fall sports. This includes football, volleyball, cross country and swimming.
The biggest news for the general public is that masks will be required for entry for all MHSAA sporting events.
The guidelines emphasize strategies to limit risk such as screening and protection equipment for event personnel, social distancing and sanitation procedures.
For athletes the biggest news is that the tradition of postgame (and pregame) handshakes between opposing teams is being suspended, and celebratory contact between athletes (high fives, etc.) is being prohibited. Athletes should not share equipment such as water bottles and towels. For football, the team box is being extended to the 10-yard line on both ends of the field.
The guidelines are extensive and cover a wide range of issues. They can be viewed on the organization's website www.misshsaa.com.