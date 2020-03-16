The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced Monday morning that it has suspended all sanctioned contests and activities through at least March 29 and until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak after a meeting of its Executive Committee. The sanctioning body's Executive Committee is made up of 15 school administrators from around the state.
This suspension includes interscholastic sports and fine-arts activities competition as well as practice. The future of this spring's MHSAA sanctioned sports and activities will continue to be assessed based on the latest developments.
According to their press release, "Contingency plans for continuing regular-season competition and return to play are being formulated and will be announced and implemented by the MHSAA at the appropriate time(s). Each spring fine-arts activity and sports championship event is being reviewed and actions will be taken with the possibility of new dates and venue sites. A decision to continue spring contests and activities will be made as soon as possible in the best interests of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators and communities.
“We urge our member schools and their communities to take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “MHSAA leadership is working diligently to adjust to this rapidly evolving situation and will share updates as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unfortunate situation together.”