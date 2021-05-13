The Pontotoc Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs have started back having regular meetings and would like to invite you to join a club. The mission of the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) clubs is to strengthen families through education and community involvement. Clubs can be composed of couples, lunch and learn, senior citizens, newly retired, and career-oriented groups. MHV clubs give of their talents by making items for local hospitals and other local groups as well as international groups.
MHV membership is open to all Mississippians. Anyone interested in improving family and community life may form a Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers club. MHV clubs usually have 10 to 20 members who participate in leader training classes, take part in public policy education, and serve as community volunteer leaders. Members may participate in county, area, and state programs.
Pontotoc County currently has five Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer (MHV) Clubs. All of the Pontotoc MHV clubs welcome new members. All five clubs are working on a
flea market to be held on the Court Square on Saturday, June 5th and exhibits for the Pontotoc County Fair to be held July 6th – 10th. The MHV clubs are looking forward to an exciting year. If you are interested in joining a Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers Club or would like more information, contact your local county Extension office at 662-489-3910 or one of the local MHV Club presidents listed below.
The Algoma Club is currently gathering supplies for the neonatal intensive care unit at North Mississippi Medical Center, packing goodies for hospital employees, and stocking the Blessing Box in Algoma. They meet on the second Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the Algoma Community House. For more information contact club president, Maria Galloway at 662-297-4485.
The Beckham Club is working on a literacy program and is buying books for a first-grade class at South Pontotoc School. They are also saving “Box Tops for Education” for a teacher at South Pontotoc who now has enough money from the box tops to paint her classroom and bookshelves. To learn more about the Beckham Club, contact Lynda Smith at 662-419-8185.
The Hanging Grapes Club is planning projects to help those in need in the community. They meet on the third Wednesday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. If you are interested in learning more, you may email them at hanginggrapes@yahoo.com or callclub president Carol Pierson at 662-308-0803.
The South Pontotoc Club evolved from the original Judah Community Homemaker Club that began in the early 1970’s. They meet the second Monday of each month at 1:00 p.m. at Fairview Methodist Church. For more information contact club president Janis Crawford at 662-509-0162.
The Toccopola Club meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 2:00 p.m. at the Toccopola Community Center. They encourage anyone interested to come and visit. For more information contact club president Margie Douglas at 662-234-5141.