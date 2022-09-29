After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) Holiday House will return this year. The Holiday House will be Friday, November 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office located at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. Mrs. Margie Douglas, chairperson for the Holiday House, said “Everyone is welcome. We’ll have good food, lots of handmade items for sale, and are expecting a great community turnout.”
Booths are available for vendors to sell handmade items to the public. Any vendors wishing to have a booth should submit an application no later than Friday, October 28, 2022. Vendors may come by the Extension office and pick up an application, or they may call and an application can be emailed to them.
In addition to lots of homemade items for sale, anyone can purchase a lunch of homemade chicken and dressing with trimmings, drink, and a dessert for $10.00 per plate. Tables will be available for people to eat their lunch at the Extension Office, or if they prefer, they can call ahead and order carryout lunch plates. Lunch will be served between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Please call 662-489-3910 for more information about this year’s MHV Holiday House.
