After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, the Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) Holiday House will return this year. The Holiday House will be Friday, November 4, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office located at 402 C. J. Hardin, Jr. Drive. Mrs. Margie Douglas, chairperson for the Holiday House, said “Everyone is welcome. We’ll have good food, lots of handmade items for sale, and are expecting a great community turnout.”

