On March 2, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced Michael P. "Chip" Mills, Jr. as his appointment for the judicial vacancy in the First Circuit Court District of Mississippi. The seat was recently vacated when Judge James L. Roberts, Jr. announced his retirement, effective February 29.
"Chip is a highly experienced attorney with a history of dedicated public service. His experience as a prosecutor handling complex capital cases, his civil litigation experience, as well as his private and government practice make Chip uniquely qualified to serve as circuit judge," said Governor Tate Reeves.
Michael "Chip" Mills, Jr. began his career as an associate in an Oxford law firm, handling general litigation matters in both federal and state courts. After in 2010, he served as an assistant district attorney, trying many cases before juries in courthouses across the First Circuit Court District. In 2013, he started his own practice in his hometown of Fulton. Chip's practice was a mix of circuit and chancery work, some of which included an appellate practice. He also served as the Itawamba County Prosecutor and the board attorney for the City of Fulton ad the Town of Mantachie. As an active member of the local business community and as a career prosecutor, Chip has developed a wide and varied network across civil and criminal spectrums throughout the First Circuit Court District.