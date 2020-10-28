Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.