(Editor’s Note: Jeff Roberson is the author of Midnight Train, an autobiography of the Hall of Fame athletic and songwriting careers of Pontotoc native Jimmy Weatherly, who passed away on February 3, 2021. I was delighted when Jeff agreed to share some thoughts and memories of the book writing experience with Jimmy.)
In 2011 sometime around the Christmas holidays, Jim Weatherly asked me to write a book with him about his life. As a newspaper writer and sports writer, I was used to writing 800 word stories, not 80,000 word books. I told him to let me think about it. He said sure.
Jimmy was my first cousin. He was the oldest of us 13 grandchildren of Elsie Shannon Roberson and James Samuel Roberson. I never actually lived in Pontotoc, but being from Baldwyn, I was close enough to visit often. For 30 years I’ve lived in Oxford; still close. Pontotoc feels like home, too. People, and certainly family, make it that way.
Jimmy was patient with me as he waited to see if I’d ever write with him. I was busy with other things in life, and he was, too.
I was watching TV one night early in 2013, flipping channels, when I stopped on one because of a familiar face and song. Gladys Knight was on a show at her restaurant in Atlanta, and she was singing “Midnight Train to Georgia” while she and the show host were cooking. He was singing, too.
That was my moment. “What are you waiting for?” I asked myself, probably out loud. I called Jimmy up in suburban Nashville the next day and told him I was ready.
My dad, Billy Roberson, a son of Pontotoc and a former Warrior football player as many in our family are, rode with me to Jimmy’s home in Brentwood, Tenn. We’d been up there several times. I would make a lot more trips over the next few years. Sometimes we’d work in an Ole Miss football game against Vanderbilt to go along with working on the book, or maybe a high school game of Jimmy’s son, Zack. And his daughter, Brighton, always showed us the newest addition to the family - maybe a horse, a dog, even one time a goat called Lucky.
When I visited Jimmy and his wife, Cynthia, whether my dad was along or not, it was always a special time because they made it that way. There’s no more gracious host than Cynthia. And who better to watch Ole Miss beat Alabama at Tuscaloosa on TV than with a former Ole Miss quarterback from SEC Championships and Sugar Bowls?
Our timing was right as we wrote the book we called “Midnight Train.” With Jimmy’s musical success in the 1970s, there could have been a book about his life anytime since that point. But waiting as he did turned out to be for the best. Several important honors awaited him through the second decade of the new century.
Not long after we started, he was invited to Washington, D.C. to an ASCAP event called “We Write the Songs” held in an auditorium at the Library of Congress where songwriters performed their own songs. They were introduced by someone who represented them in Washington or who knew them. Senator Roger Wicker introduced Jimmy, talked about going to high school with Jim’s two sisters, playing touch football in Jim’s grandmother’s yard, and how much Jimmy’s friendship of 50 years meant to him.
There was a Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music presented to Jimmy by Phil Bryant during this period of time. And there was his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York in 2014. At the time less than 400 people were in that prestigious group.
In the Songwriters Hall, Jimmy joined recognizable legends like Paul McCartney and Elton John, Paul Simon and Carole King, John Lennon, Otis Redding, Fats Domino, and Bruce Springsteen. James Taylor was in there as was Dolly Parton, Paul Anka, Billy Joel, and Michael Jackson. Years ago were inducted people like Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and John Phillip Sousa. Francis Scott Key, who wrote the Star Spangled Banner, was certainly worthy of his induction.
No wonder, as Jimmy wrote in the book, that he was so honored when he got word of being chosen but almost had a panic attack at the same time. Certainly that’s understandable.
It’s interesting to see who has been inducted since Jimmy seven years ago, names like John Prine and Cat Stevens, John Mellencamp and Tom Petty, Elvis Costello, Mariah Carey, and Jerry Garcia, among them.
Pontotoc was so important to Jimmy. It’s who he was. Mississippi was important to him, too, and he told the audience that in Jackson when he received the Governor’s Award.
“I’ve lived in California and I’ve lived in Tennessee,” he said. “But I’ve never considered myself anything but a Mississippian.”
His songs showed us that. From “Mississippi Song” to “Misty Mississippi Morning,” from “When It Snows in Mississippi in July” to “The Rebel Keeps on Rollin’” about the train that made its stop in Pontotoc back when Jimmy was a boy, and how the townsfolk would gather to meet it and the thrill it was for him and for many who would be there.
We finally got the book ready for publication in 2018 with the help of so many, including some of you reading this. The Pontotoc County Library staff and others in town made our book signing that day in the fall of 2018 a special occasion, especially for Jimmy. If there was one stop we were going to make on that journey, it was Pontotoc.
I had talked to Jimmy on February 1. We talked a little bit of everything, from football and books, to movies and music, and family, the things we always talked about. Then Shan called me two days later with the news I couldn’t believe.
I think back through the years of a lot of things about Jimmy, about when I was young and he was in California, how we all got closer when he moved back to Nashville and the time I took his mom, my aunt Edith, up there to see him and we all went to an Ole Miss game at Vandy.
But it was the last decade as we worked on the book that was the most rewarding, I guess you could say. There were plenty of laughs as we wrote, and a lot of cooperation from both of us as we listened to each other, he the subject and me the writer, and things went more smoothly than you can imagine. And we finally got the finished product just like he wanted it.
If you’ve read the book or heard some of the stories even before it was published, one you likely heard was about Jimmy calling Lee Majors’ house in L.A. and Farrah Fawcett answering the phone, telling Jimmy she was taking a midnight plane to Houston to visit her family. And how a song he wrote that night later became Midnight Train to Georgia.
One of my favorite “moments” on the journey came one Saturday just a few years ago in Nashville. My dad and I were visiting and we went to breakfast - along with Jimmy, his son Zack, and one of Zack’s high school football teammates. It was the morning after one of their games.
I immediately noticed when the waitress came over that on her name tag was “Farrah.” Well, everybody else saw it too, and nobody said a word.
Farrah mentioned she would be serving us and told us her name. As she did, she looked at my dad and Jimmy and me and said. “Farrah, as in Farrah Fawcett. Y’all know who she was, but these two kids are too young to know.”
After “Farrah” took our order, she walked off and out of sight. Zack looked at us, shook his head, and simply said...
“If she only knew.”