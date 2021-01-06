It’s a far cry from a farmer towing a 15-foot wagon of hand-picked cotton behind a tractor, but Mike Bowen’s cotton gin in Randolph preserves a piece of the local historical landscape while making it part of the modern economy.
“I remember when most of the farming communities had their own gin, or at least one close, and famers would have their cotton ginned close to home,” said Bowen, owner of the Double B Gin, an agricultural fixture of southern Pontotoc County since 1980. “Things have changed a lot, but we still have a good relationship with local farmers and try to do things right,” said Bowen.
In early December, Bowen and his men were ginning the last cotton of the season. A semi truck with a dump trailer was parked near a canopied bay on the western side of the facility. Several thousand pounds of newly picked cotton had recently arrived. Inside, the machinery roared as the gin did its work.
Bowen walked past the Double Eagle ginning machines, each about 10 feet tall and 15 feet wide, watching as the seeds, having been separated from the fiber, fell in a wide cascade down the front of the apparatus like a waterfall. The machinery, the newer additions of which were installed in 2017, was a wonder of efficiency, like the entire process itself, allowing Bowen and his men to gin 11,555 bales this season. That’s a long way from the output Bowen’s grandfather, W.T., was able to achieve when he started ginning in Randolph in 1946. Back then, a couple hundred bales was a good season’s haul. Bowen and his father, David, opened the current ginning facility in 1980.
With the humming new machinery, each bale produces about 600 pounds of seed and 500 pounds of cotton, as well as 100 pounds of trash. Bowen walked to the northern end of the building, the end of the production line, and slid back the door of a small hatch. He removed a handful of the grayish lent.
“They use it to stuff furniture,” he said, rubbing it between his fingers.
Among the local gins that have closed in the last few decades are the Riverside Gin, as well as the Ecru Gin, operated by father and son Charlie and Chipper Hicks, the T.J. Hale Gin in Hurricane, a fourth generation operation, and the Zion Gin, owned by Oliver O’Neal, this according to the book From These Hills: A History of Pontotoc County. Today, the closest gins to the Double B are in Tupelo and Blue Mountain.
On the southern end of the Randolph facility, Bowen pointed upward to a blue flame burning inside a metal sleeve. When farmers use motorized machinery to harvest cotton it collects large amounts of leaf and plant trash along with the cotton. As Bowen explained, drying is an important step in the ginning process because cotton can be ginned best when it is neither too wet nor too dry. The reduction in moisture reduces the degree to which trash and dirt cling to the fibers. Hot air is supplied by centrifugal push fans coupled to duct burners.
Pointing with his finger, Bowen demonstrated how the heater dries the cotton, which then moves through the gin apparatus to the machine that separates the seed from the fiber.
“The process works efficiently, and we monitor the machinery and make adjustments,” said Glenn Rush, one of Bowen’s trusted employees, as he watched the seeds pour like water down the front of the Double Eagle.
On the northern end, a hulking hydraulic arm, much like the bucket on a backhoe, opened about four feet off the ground and lowered a 500-pound bale of pristine, tightly packed cotton. Two men moved a rolling dolly beneath it then rolled it across the floor, eight feet away, transferring it onto a belt that moved it along to be strapped, secured and labeled.
When Bowen and his father opened the Double B in 1980, new agricultural techniques, including increasing use of chemical pesticides and soil-enrichment strategies, helped increase overall cotton production in Pontotoc County, even amid a trend that saw the numbers of farms decreasing. Fewer, bigger farms became the norm, and the Double B helped meet the needs of the changing agricultural landscape. Today, Bowen farms some 4,000 acres of cotton, helped immeasurably by his family, including wife, Terrie, daughter, Eden, and sons David and Benjamin, as well as his mother, Pam.
“It’s a family business in which we take a lot of pride, and we love providing a useful product that contributes to the local and national economy,” said Terrie.
This ginning season, which started in October, was a bit unusual. Concerns about the market led Pontotoc famers to plant about 2,000 fewer acres of cotton than in 2019. Market permutations, as they always do, coupled with difficulties arising from the COVID pandemic affected agriculture, as they did all aspects of life. Still, Bowen considered it a good year for business.
Bowen talked with County Extension Agent James Shannon as they watched the men wrapping up the final bales.
“We’ve done pretty good,” Bowen said, as the skies darkened outside and a mist of rain began to fall. Cotton loves hot weather, as well as relatively dry conditions, and rainy climes in the early planting season compromised this year’s crop. The dogged determination and hard work of local farmers, as it does every year, helped make this year a success, Bowen said. His family has ginned the cotton of the area for three generations, and he counted himself blessed to continue doing it, he said. His wife of 36 years, Terrie, said it best.
“We’re blessed to be here, and working with family and our great employees means the world,” said Terrie Bowen. “This is home. We’re very grateful.”
Learn more about the Bowen family’s multifaceted operations by visiting www.doublebfarms.com. Also call Terrie Bowen at (662) 488-1276, or visit the Double B Farms page on Facebook.