Veterans in Pontotoc County, especially younger ones, might simply be unaware of the benefits they have coming, but thankfully a life-long military man is on the job to help them understand.
“I’m trying to reach to those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as past operations,” said Col. John “Mack” Huey, Pontotoc County’s veterans’ service officer, whose office is in the east end of the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
Huey is a 30-year veteran, who served as a brigadier commander in Iraq, and today his job is to help vets any way he can, particularly with paperwork and the complexities of getting enrolled in Veterans’ Administration healthcare and filing for compensation.
Huey is a free, no-hassle, one-stop resource for helping veterans navigate the system, but just getting vets’ attention, and letting them know he’s here, is sometimes a challenge, he said.
“Many veterans, especially younger ones, who might be working in a factory, may think they don’t need the benefits, or don’t realize they’re eligible, but this isn’t the government giving anybody anything,” said Huey. “Veterans have earned these benefits through honorable service to their country.”
Depending on their service, many veterans may qualify for enhanced eligibility status, which pays for healthcare and medications for five years, as well as the possibility of continuing enrollment so long as they meet the eligibility criteria, Huey said.
“A veteran who is paying for insurance through work, might, for example, take advantage of free VA benefits, then shop for a supplement to cover their spouse or family,” said Huey.
The VA now has a clinic in Tupelo, so veterans no longer need to drive to Memphis to see a primary care physician.
No commitment is involved and it costs nothing to talk and ask questions, Huey said.
“If you’re a retiree from the military, you get six weeks of transition, where you sit down with a VA rep and they walk you through it, but if you’re not a career solider, nobody really guides you through the process,” said Huey. “The first thing out of many veterans’ mouths, when I talk to them, is, ‘Nobody told me that.’”
Veterans could also receive free education. Most who served a three-year contract, for example, get 36 months paid for on their GI Bill, Huey said. That includes tuition, books, lab fees, and even a living stipend.
“So long as they had an honorable discharge, a whole menu of benefits might be available,” said Huey.
Benefits could extend well beyond active service for injured veterans. If, for example, a service person broke a leg in the line of duty, and years later experienced arthritis in the leg, they might qualify for VA disability. It’s a tax-free monetary benefit based on a vet’s disability rating.
Veterans young and old would do well to at least give him a call or drop by his office, Huey said, if for nothing more than to chat and explore what might be out there for them.
“VA benefits are one of those things that people—especially younger ones—think, ‘I don’t need it, until I need it,’” Huey said. The typical veteran who walks into his office is nearing the age when they’d retire from a civilian job, getting ready to draw Social Security and Medicare, and their work insurance is going away. That’s the time they realize they need it.
“Veterans have earned these benefits through their honorable service, and they need to understand that the day they walk out the door, into civilian life, they might be able to start reaping the benefits.,” said Huey.
Those who are tech-savvy can visit www.va.gov to explore their benefits and even sign up. Contact Col. Mack Huey at (662) 489-3907.